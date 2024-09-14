WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Sept 13, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 12-Sep-24 11-Sep-24 10-Sep-24 9-Sep-24
Chinese yuan 0.104421 0.104399 0.104413 0.104565
Euro 0.819495 0.820114 0.820115 0.821301
Japanese yen 0.0052109 0.00526706 0.0051817 0.00521
U.K. pound 0.970918 0.972024 0.973901 0.972836
U.S. dollar 0.743913 0.742655 0.743464 0.74373
Algerian dinar 0.0056101 0.0056087 0.0056106 0.005617
Australian dollar 0.497901 0.494534 0.495742 0.495919
Botswana pula 0.0556447 0.0556991 0.0556855 0.055705
Brazilian real 0.131554 0.131721 0.132176 0.132593
Brunei dollar 0.570485 0.57022 0.569399 0.570958
Canadian dollar 0.547357 0.546512 0.546705 0.548433
Chilean peso 0.0007885 0.00078269 0.0007857 0.000789
Czech koruna 0.0326335 0.0326815 0.0327431 0.032789
Danish krone 0.109822 0.109899 0.109902 0.11007
Indian rupee 0.0088578 0.00884631 0.0088534 0.00886
Israeli New Shekel 0.198218 0.197095 0.197572 0.198222
Korean won 0.000555 0.00055245 0.000555 0.000559
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43746 2.43533 2.43719 2.43966
Malaysian ringgit 0.171666 0.171237 0.170519 0.171071
Mauritian rupee 0.0160109 0.0160282 0.0161076 0.016066
Mexican peso 0.0379766 0.0374341 0.0370652 0.037411
New Zealand dollar 0.456205 0.456659 0.456375 0.459923
Norwegian krone 0.0686691 0.0687033 0.0689056 0.068783
Omani rial 1.93475 1.93148 1.93359 1.93428
Peruvian sol 0.196158 0.19493 0.195615
Philippine peso 0.0132529 0.0131474 0.0132066 0.01329
Polish zloty 0.190625 0.191327 0.191624 0.191891
Qatari riyal 0.204372 0.204026 0.204248 0.204321
Russian ruble 0.008165 0.00813732 0.0081598 0.008228
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198377 0.198041 0.198257 0.198328
Singapore dollar 0.570485 0.57022 0.569399 0.570958
South African rand 0.041389 0.0415774 0.0414715 0.041467
Swedish krona 0.0717973 0.0717196 0.0717166 0.071698
Swiss franc 0.870991 0.877532 0.877244 0.876213
Thai baht 0.0220464 0.0220956 0.0219622 0.021984
Trinidadian dollar 0.110155 0.110299 0.110382 0.110569
U.A.E. dirham 0.202563 0.202221 0.202441 0.202513
Uruguayan peso 0.0181129 0.0181016 0.0183857 0.018414
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
