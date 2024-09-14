WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 13, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 12-Sep-24 11-Sep-24 10-Sep-24 9-Sep-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104421 0.104399 0.104413 0.104565 Euro 0.819495 0.820114 0.820115 0.821301 Japanese yen 0.0052109 0.00526706 0.0051817 0.00521 U.K. pound 0.970918 0.972024 0.973901 0.972836 U.S. dollar 0.743913 0.742655 0.743464 0.74373 Algerian dinar 0.0056101 0.0056087 0.0056106 0.005617 Australian dollar 0.497901 0.494534 0.495742 0.495919 Botswana pula 0.0556447 0.0556991 0.0556855 0.055705 Brazilian real 0.131554 0.131721 0.132176 0.132593 Brunei dollar 0.570485 0.57022 0.569399 0.570958 Canadian dollar 0.547357 0.546512 0.546705 0.548433 Chilean peso 0.0007885 0.00078269 0.0007857 0.000789 Czech koruna 0.0326335 0.0326815 0.0327431 0.032789 Danish krone 0.109822 0.109899 0.109902 0.11007 Indian rupee 0.0088578 0.00884631 0.0088534 0.00886 Israeli New Shekel 0.198218 0.197095 0.197572 0.198222 Korean won 0.000555 0.00055245 0.000555 0.000559 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43746 2.43533 2.43719 2.43966 Malaysian ringgit 0.171666 0.171237 0.170519 0.171071 Mauritian rupee 0.0160109 0.0160282 0.0161076 0.016066 Mexican peso 0.0379766 0.0374341 0.0370652 0.037411 New Zealand dollar 0.456205 0.456659 0.456375 0.459923 Norwegian krone 0.0686691 0.0687033 0.0689056 0.068783 Omani rial 1.93475 1.93148 1.93359 1.93428 Peruvian sol 0.196158 0.19493 0.195615 Philippine peso 0.0132529 0.0131474 0.0132066 0.01329 Polish zloty 0.190625 0.191327 0.191624 0.191891 Qatari riyal 0.204372 0.204026 0.204248 0.204321 Russian ruble 0.008165 0.00813732 0.0081598 0.008228 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198377 0.198041 0.198257 0.198328 Singapore dollar 0.570485 0.57022 0.569399 0.570958 South African rand 0.041389 0.0415774 0.0414715 0.041467 Swedish krona 0.0717973 0.0717196 0.0717166 0.071698 Swiss franc 0.870991 0.877532 0.877244 0.876213 Thai baht 0.0220464 0.0220956 0.0219622 0.021984 Trinidadian dollar 0.110155 0.110299 0.110382 0.110569 U.A.E. dirham 0.202563 0.202221 0.202441 0.202513 Uruguayan peso 0.0181129 0.0181016 0.0183857 0.018414 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

