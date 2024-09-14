AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
Sep 14, 2024
Markets Print 2024-09-14

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2024 06:31am

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Friday (September 13, 2024).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 279.54
Open Offer     Rs 280.75
========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

