AGL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
DCL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DFML 51.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.29%)
DGKC 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.6%)
FCCL 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
FFBL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUBC 151.48 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.81%)
HUMNL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.18%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.87%)
NBP 60.15 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.44%)
OGDC 142.60 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.96%)
PAEL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
PPL 114.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.54%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.34%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TOMCL 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TREET 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 54.22 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (4.37%)
UNITY 29.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.1%)
BR100 8,408 Increased By 30.7 (0.37%)
BR30 27,180 Increased By 64.2 (0.24%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
European shares climb with focus on US central bank policy decision

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2024 03:12pm

European stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for weekly gains, supported by miners, while investors shifted their focus to the US Federal Reserve ahead of a long-awaited monetary easing cycle at its meeting next week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5% at 514.5 points, as of 0710 GMT, with France’s CAC 40 rising 0.3% after consumer prices in the region’s second-largest economy rose 2.2% year-on-year in August, in line with its preliminary reading.

Miners boosted the markets, rising 0.6%, as copper prices hit a two-week high on buying ahead of a Chinese holiday and amid stimulus hopes after President Xi Jinping pushed for measures to boost economic growth.

After the European Central Bank (ECB) lowered its deposit rate to 3.5% on Thursday, investors are now wagering on the size and extent of the rate cut by the US central bank next week, with money markets seeing a 43% chance for a 50 bps reduction on Sept. 18.

“I think there’s a strong case for 50,” said Bill Dudley, the former chief of the New York Fed.

Astrazeneca was the top loser with a 1.1% fall after Deutsche Bank cut the stock rating to “sell” and lowered its price target on Friday.

Stocks, dollar diverge before key US inflation data

Shares of Denmark’s DSV climbed 2.4% after the transportation and logistics services operator announced plans to invest around one billion euros ($1.1 billion) in Germany over the next three to five years as the new owner of Deutsche Bahn’s logistics unit Schenker.

European stocks

