AGL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.3%)
AIRLINK 140.30 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.1%)
BOP 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
DCL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DFML 51.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
DGKC 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.68%)
FCCL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.73%)
FFBL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 151.45 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.79%)
HUMNL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.91%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
KOSM 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.53%)
NBP 60.05 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.27%)
OGDC 143.30 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.47%)
PAEL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.15%)
PPL 115.19 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.71%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.46%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
TOMCL 41.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TREET 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TRG 54.30 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.52%)
UNITY 29.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.96%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
BR100 8,408 Increased By 30.7 (0.37%)
BR30 27,180 Increased By 64.2 (0.24%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble weakens before central bank rate decision

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2024 03:08pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened against both the US dollar and the Chinese yuan ahead of the central bank’s board meeting on Friday, where the regulator is expected to maintain the benchmark interest rate at 18%.

By 0730 GMT, the rouble was down by 2% at 91.05 against the dollar and down 0.2% at 12.71 against the yuan, LSEG data showed.

The rouble was up by 0.1% at 12.72 against the yuan in trade on the Moscow Stock Exchange.

Russian rouble strengthens ahead of the central bank rate meeting

Trading in major currencies in Russia has shifted to the over-the-counter (OTC) market, obscuring price data, since Western sanctions on the Moscow Exchange and its clearing agent, the National Clearing Centre, were introduced on June 12.

The central bank is likely to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 18%, according to a majority of 27 analysts polled by Reuters, amid early signs of the economy cooling down.

One-day rouble-dollar futures, which trade on the Moscow Exchange and are a guide for OTC market rates, were up 0.3% at 90.68.

The central bank’s official exchange rate, which it calculates using OTC data, was set at 91.11 to the dollar.

The rouble was down by 2% at 100.76 against the euro , LSEG data showed.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.4% at $72.42, extending a rally sparked by output disruptions in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble weakens before central bank rate decision

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

ADB approves $320mn for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa road rehabilitation

Capacity charges: 33 IPPs were paid Rs979.3bn in FY24

Policy rate cut yet again as inflation cools

$7bn EFF on Sep 25 agenda of IMF EB

Costly electricity: IPPs’ capacity charges not the sole factor: experts

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs265,900 per tola

Sessions court rejects Karsaz accident driver’s bail plea in drug case

Faulty returns: FBR proposes harsh enforcement steps

Pak missile programme: US imposes sanctions on suppliers

Read more stories