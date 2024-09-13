AGL 35.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.14%)
AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.89%)
BOP 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DCL 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 51.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.66%)
FCCL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFBL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 151.45 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.79%)
HUMNL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.93%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.44%)
NBP 59.86 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.94%)
OGDC 139.49 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PPL 114.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
SEARL 58.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.67%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TOMCL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
TREET 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (5.29%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,465 Increased By 87.8 (1.05%)
BR30 27,490 Increased By 374.5 (1.38%)
KSE100 79,812 Increased By 794.8 (1.01%)
KSE30 25,155 Increased By 242.7 (0.97%)
Sep 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sessions court rejects Karsaz accident driver’s bail plea in drug case

BR Web Desk Published September 13, 2024 Updated September 13, 2024 01:26pm

A sessions court in Karachi rejected on Friday the post-arrest bail application of Natasha Danish, the driver booked in the Karsaz accident case.

During the hearing today, Additional District and Sessions Judge (East) Shahid Ali Memon announced the verdict which was reserved earlier.

On September 6, Natasha was granted bail in the murder case after the victims’ family said they had pardoned the suspect.

However, her bail plea in the drug case was dismissed.

“We forgive her in the name of Allah, who is the Most Merciful and Compassionate,” the affidavit by the victim’s family stated.

The family said they had no objection to granting bail to the suspect as the accident that happened “was not committed purposely”.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Business Recorder, a Toyota Land Cruiser rammed into a motorcycle, causing serious injuries to Imran Arif and his daughter Amna Arif.

Both the father and daughter succumbed to the injuries. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Imtiaz Arif, whose brother and niece died in the accident.

The police arrested the driver and booked her on multiple charges.

Karachi karsaz natasha danish Karsaz accident

Comments

200 characters

Sessions court rejects Karsaz accident driver’s bail plea in drug case

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

ADB approves $320mn for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa road rehabilitation

Capacity charges: 33 IPPs were paid Rs979.3bn in FY24

Policy rate cut yet again as inflation cools

$7bn EFF on Sep 25 agenda of IMF EB

Costly electricity: IPPs’ capacity charges not the sole factor: experts

Faulty returns: FBR proposes harsh enforcement steps

Pak missile programme: US imposes sanctions on suppliers

SCO decides to set up DEPs

Read more stories