AGL 35.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.14%)
AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.89%)
BOP 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DCL 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 51.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.66%)
FCCL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFBL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 151.45 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.79%)
HUMNL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.93%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.44%)
NBP 59.86 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.94%)
OGDC 139.49 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PPL 114.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
SEARL 58.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.67%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TOMCL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
TREET 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (5.29%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,442 Increased By 64.9 (0.77%)
BR30 27,331 Increased By 215.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 79,598 Increased By 580.3 (0.73%)
KSE30 25,069 Increased By 156.2 (0.63%)
Sep 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee, forward premiums lifted by improved odds of deeper Fed rate cut

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2024 10:43am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee rose on Friday and dollar-rupee forward premiums climbed on renewed hopes of a 50-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week, which also helped lift most Asian currencies.

The rupee was up 0.05% at 83.9250 as of 10:20 a.m. IST, compared with its close at 83.9650 in the previous session.

The currency saw some relief after hovering close to the 84 mark for much of the week. Reports from the Financial Times and the Wall Street Journal signalled that the Fed’s decision next week to cut rates by 25 or 50 bps was likely to be a close call.

US bond yields and the dollar index fell as investors raised the odds of a 50 bp cut to 43%, up from 18% a day earlier, according to CME’s FedWatch tool. Asian currencies rose, with the Korean won, up 0.8%, leading the gains.

The shift also aided dollar-rupee forward premiums, with the 1-year implied yield rising 4 basis points to 2.27%, the highest since May 2023.

Interest in building paid positions on far forwards is likely to continue but would prefer to “pay on dips” at current levels given the rise in recent sessions, a trader at a foreign bank said.

DBS Bank expects the Fed to deliver a 25-bp cut next week but said the US central bank is likely to “be more explicit than its counterparts regarding its multiple rate cut trajectory over 2025-2026”, keeping pressure on the dollar.

Indian rupee ends moderately higher

Despite the positive cues, the rupee will continue to be rangebound as importers’ dollar appetite remains buoyant, traders said. Forex advisory firm IFA global expects the rupee to hover between 83.85 and 84 on Friday.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee, forward premiums lifted by improved odds of deeper Fed rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Policy rate cut yet again as inflation cools

$7bn EFF on Sep 25 agenda of IMF EB

Talks with IMF going well, PM tells Cabinet

Costly electricity: IPPs’ capacity charges not the sole factor: experts

Faulty returns: FBR proposes harsh enforcement steps

Power distribution: ADB willing to double loan amount

Pak missile programme: US imposes sanctions on suppliers

SCO decides to set up DEPs

Federal Consolidated Fund: Non-depositing of surplus funds will be reviewed: Aurangzeb

Read more stories