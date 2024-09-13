AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.74%)
AIRLINK 138.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.48%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.21%)
DFML 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.92%)
DGKC 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.84%)
FCCL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
FFBL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
HUBC 150.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.51%)
HUMNL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
KOSM 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-10.1%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.54%)
NBP 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.76%)
OGDC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.91%)
PAEL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 113.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
PRL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
SEARL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.39%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.44%)
TOMCL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TPLP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.38%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
TRG 51.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.67%)
BR100 8,377 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 27,115 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 79,018 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 24,913 No Change 0 (0%)
Markets Print 2024-09-13

European shares hit one-week high as ECB cuts rates

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2024 06:13am

FRANKFURT: European shares jumped on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) cut interest rates again as inflation hovers within striking distance of its 2% target and the domestic economy is skirting a recession.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.8% at 511.98 points, hitting one-week highs, with all regional bourses ending the session with healthy gains. The ECB lowered its deposit rate by 25 basis points to 3.50% in a widely telegraphed move, following up on a similar cut in June, which left most of Europe’s sectors in the black except utilities, which edged down 0.1%.

Investors’ attention has now shifted to what comes next and how ECB decisions will be shaped by the US Federal Reserve’s expected start to its own rate-cutting cycle next week.

“The risk of the economy overheating because of further rate cuts appears low, making economists’ expectations of one more rate cut before the end of the year highly probable. The ECB’s pattern of cut, monitor and repeat is likely to continue,” said Michael Field, European Market Strategist at Morningstar.

Money markets currently see 54% chance of a 25 bps rate cut by the ECB in December. Among sectors, mining led the gains, rising 2.4% after prices of base metals rose, buoyed by hopes of an interest rate reduction in the US next week.

Technology stocks chimed with a rally in their Asian peers, and jumped 2.0% to provide the biggest boost to the European benchmark index. A Semafor report said the US government is considering letting Nvidia export advanced chips to Saudi Arabia, causing the AI-darling to surge 1.4%.

Meanwhile, Spain’s consumer price figures showed the 12-month EU-harmonised inflation eased to 2.4% in August, causing the benchmark IBEX 35 index to gain more than 1%.

