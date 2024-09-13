AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.74%)
AIRLINK 138.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.48%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.21%)
DFML 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.92%)
DGKC 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.84%)
FCCL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
FFBL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
HUBC 150.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.51%)
HUMNL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
KOSM 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-10.1%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.54%)
NBP 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.76%)
OGDC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.91%)
PAEL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 113.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
PRL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
SEARL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.39%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.44%)
TOMCL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TPLP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.38%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
TRG 51.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.67%)
BR100 8,377 Increased By 65.6 (0.79%)
BR30 27,115 Increased By 201.2 (0.75%)
KSE100 79,018 Increased By 365.8 (0.47%)
KSE30 24,913 Increased By 95.7 (0.39%)
Sep 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-13

Copper jumps to almost two-week high

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2024 06:13am

LONDON: Copper prices jumped to their highest in nearly two weeks on Thursday on signs of firmer demand in top metals consumer China and the prospect of interest rate cuts.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.6% to $9,238 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading after touching its strongest since Aug. 30 at $9,294.50.

“The market is looking perky. It looks like copper demand is potentially showing signs of recovery in China. I think that’s the main driver for the market strength,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen, adding that stocks of both copper and aluminium have been shrinking of late.

Shanghai Futures Exchange copper inventories have slid 36% over the past three months to 215,374 tons, the lowest level since March. The import premium for copper in China has climbed to $65 a ton, compared with a discount of $20 a ton in May.

“We have seen some buying interest from the spot market in China recently,” said Matt Huang, analyst at broker BANDS Financial, adding that demand was supported by purchases made ahead of a long October holiday in China. However, further price increases might dampen demand, Huang added.

The most traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 1.5% up at 73,830 yuan ($10,363.85) a ton. Nickel was the worst performer on the LME, slipping by 0.1% to $16,100 a ton. The market shrugged off news on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had said Moscow should consider limiting exports of nickel.

Russia is a major nickel supplier to China and Europe.

LME aluminium climbed 1.7% to $2,409.50 a ton, zinc surged 2.7% to $2,845, lead was up 2% at $2,029 and tin gained 1.2% to $31,300. Aluminium touched its strongest since Sept. 3 and zinc hit its highest since Sept. 2.

Copper copper rate

Comments

200 characters

Copper jumps to almost two-week high

Policy rate cut yet again as inflation cools

$7bn EFF on Sep 25 agenda of IMF EB

Talks with IMF going well, PM tells Cabinet

Costly electricity: IPPs’ capacity charges not the sole factor: experts

Faulty returns: FBR proposes harsh enforcement steps

Power distribution: ADB willing to double loan amount

Pak missile programme: US imposes sanctions on suppliers

SCO decides to set up DEPs

Federal Consolidated Fund: Non-depositing of surplus funds will be reviewed: Aurangzeb

All matters with IMF resolved: finance minister

Read more stories