Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,400 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 19,500 to Rs 19,600 per maund.

Around, 200 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 18,700 (condition), 2800 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 17,950 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 600 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 200 bales of Maqsooda Rind, 800 bales of Sanghar, 400 bales of Nouabad were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 200 bales of Mir Pur Khas, 200 bales of Daur were sold at Rs 17,950 per maund, 100 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 200 bales of Marrot, 200 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 18,800 per maund (condition), 600 bales of Haroonabad, 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 18,700 per maund, 200 bales of Mureed Wala, 200 bales of Kot Adu were sold at Rs 18,600 per maund, 1000 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Layyah, 200 bales of Bakkhar were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024