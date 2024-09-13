WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Sept 12, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 11-Sep-24 10-Sep-24 9-Sep-24 6-Sep-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104399 0.104413 0.104565 0.104608
Euro 0.820114 0.820115 0.821301 0.822929
Japanese yen 0.0052671 0.0051817 0.00521 0.005209
U.K. pound 0.972024 0.973901 0.972836 0.976019
U.S. dollar 0.742655 0.743464 0.74373 0.741177
Algerian dinar 0.0056087 0.0056106 0.005617 0.005601
Australian dollar 0.494534 0.495742 0.495919 0.498367
Botswana pula 0.0556991 0.0556855 0.055705 0.055885
Brazilian real 0.131721 0.132176 0.132593 0.133075
Brunei dollar 0.57022 0.569399 0.570958 0.570399
Canadian dollar 0.546512 0.546705 0.548433 0.547196
Chilean peso 0.0007827 0.0007857 0.000789 0.000787
Czech koruna 0.0326815 0.0327431 0.032789 0.03288
Danish krone 0.109899 0.109902 0.11007 0.110283
Indian rupee 0.0088463 0.0088534 0.00886 0.008831
Israeli New Shekel 0.197095 0.197572 0.198222 0.200102
Korean won 0.0005524 0.000555 0.000559 0.000555
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43533 2.43719 2.43966
Malaysian ringgit 0.171237 0.170519 0.171071 0.171074
Mauritian rupee 0.0160282 0.0161076 0.016066 0.016045
Mexican peso 0.0374341 0.0370652 0.037411 0.037027
New Zealand dollar 0.456659 0.456375 0.459923 0.461049
Norwegian krone 0.0687033 0.0689056 0.068783 0.069731
Omani rial 1.93148 1.93359 1.93428
Peruvian sol 0.19493 0.195615 0.19613
Philippine peso 0.0131474 0.0132066 0.01329 0.013148
Polish zloty 0.191327 0.191624 0.191891 0.192569
Qatari riyal 0.204026 0.204248 0.204321
Russian ruble 0.0081373 0.0081598 0.008228 0.008252
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198041 0.198257 0.198328
Singapore dollar 0.57022 0.569399 0.570958 0.570399
South African rand 0.0415774 0.0414715 0.041467 0.041848
Swedish krona 0.0717196 0.0717166 0.071698 0.072378
Swiss franc 0.877532 0.877244 0.876213 0.879996
Thai baht 0.0220956 0.0219622 0.021984 0.022096
Trinidadian dollar 0.110382 0.110569 0.109632
U.A.E. dirham 0.202441 0.202513
Uruguayan peso 0.0181016 0.0183857 0.018414 0.018371
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments