WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 12, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 11-Sep-24 10-Sep-24 9-Sep-24 6-Sep-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104399 0.104413 0.104565 0.104608 Euro 0.820114 0.820115 0.821301 0.822929 Japanese yen 0.0052671 0.0051817 0.00521 0.005209 U.K. pound 0.972024 0.973901 0.972836 0.976019 U.S. dollar 0.742655 0.743464 0.74373 0.741177 Algerian dinar 0.0056087 0.0056106 0.005617 0.005601 Australian dollar 0.494534 0.495742 0.495919 0.498367 Botswana pula 0.0556991 0.0556855 0.055705 0.055885 Brazilian real 0.131721 0.132176 0.132593 0.133075 Brunei dollar 0.57022 0.569399 0.570958 0.570399 Canadian dollar 0.546512 0.546705 0.548433 0.547196 Chilean peso 0.0007827 0.0007857 0.000789 0.000787 Czech koruna 0.0326815 0.0327431 0.032789 0.03288 Danish krone 0.109899 0.109902 0.11007 0.110283 Indian rupee 0.0088463 0.0088534 0.00886 0.008831 Israeli New Shekel 0.197095 0.197572 0.198222 0.200102 Korean won 0.0005524 0.000555 0.000559 0.000555 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43533 2.43719 2.43966 Malaysian ringgit 0.171237 0.170519 0.171071 0.171074 Mauritian rupee 0.0160282 0.0161076 0.016066 0.016045 Mexican peso 0.0374341 0.0370652 0.037411 0.037027 New Zealand dollar 0.456659 0.456375 0.459923 0.461049 Norwegian krone 0.0687033 0.0689056 0.068783 0.069731 Omani rial 1.93148 1.93359 1.93428 Peruvian sol 0.19493 0.195615 0.19613 Philippine peso 0.0131474 0.0132066 0.01329 0.013148 Polish zloty 0.191327 0.191624 0.191891 0.192569 Qatari riyal 0.204026 0.204248 0.204321 Russian ruble 0.0081373 0.0081598 0.008228 0.008252 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198041 0.198257 0.198328 Singapore dollar 0.57022 0.569399 0.570958 0.570399 South African rand 0.0415774 0.0414715 0.041467 0.041848 Swedish krona 0.0717196 0.0717166 0.071698 0.072378 Swiss franc 0.877532 0.877244 0.876213 0.879996 Thai baht 0.0220956 0.0219622 0.021984 0.022096 Trinidadian dollar 0.110382 0.110569 0.109632 U.A.E. dirham 0.202441 0.202513 Uruguayan peso 0.0181016 0.0183857 0.018414 0.018371 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

