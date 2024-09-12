China’s Xi to attend BRICS summit in Russia: foreign minister

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS summit in Russia next month, China’s foreign minister announced on Thursday.

The summit of emerging economies will be held from October 22 to 24 in the southwestern Russian city of Kazan, in what the Kremlin hopes will be a chance to expand its influence and forge closer economic alliances, especially with Beijing.

“President Xi is very happy to accept your invitation, and arrive in Kazan as scheduled”, Wang Yi told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Saint Petersburg.

“The two heads of state will have further strategic discussions”, Wang said.

He also heralded the “strong mutual trust and deep friendship” between Putin and Xi.

The BRICS group, an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, represents almost half the world’s population and has since expanded to include other major emerging economies including the United Arab Emirates and Iran.

Putin has looked to China for support since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with the allies boosting trade to record highs as Moscow faces heavy economic sanctions from the West.

Last month, Putin said Russia’s economic and trade links with China were “yielding results” as he welcomed Chinese Premier Li Qiang to the Kremlin.