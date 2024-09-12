AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.74%)
AIRLINK 138.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.48%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.21%)
DFML 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.92%)
DGKC 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.84%)
FCCL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
FFBL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
HUBC 150.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.51%)
HUMNL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
KOSM 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-10.1%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.54%)
NBP 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.76%)
OGDC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.91%)
PAEL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 113.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
PRL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
SEARL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.39%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.44%)
TOMCL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TPLP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.38%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
TRG 51.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.67%)
BR100 8,377 Increased By 65.6 (0.79%)
BR30 27,115 Increased By 201.2 (0.75%)
KSE100 79,018 Increased By 365.8 (0.47%)
KSE30 24,913 Increased By 95.7 (0.39%)
Sep 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s Xi to attend BRICS summit in Russia: foreign minister

AFP Published 12 Sep, 2024 04:40pm

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS summit in Russia next month, China’s foreign minister announced on Thursday.

The summit of emerging economies will be held from October 22 to 24 in the southwestern Russian city of Kazan, in what the Kremlin hopes will be a chance to expand its influence and forge closer economic alliances, especially with Beijing.

“President Xi is very happy to accept your invitation, and arrive in Kazan as scheduled”, Wang Yi told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Saint Petersburg.

“The two heads of state will have further strategic discussions”, Wang said.

He also heralded the “strong mutual trust and deep friendship” between Putin and Xi.

Russia invites MbS to October BRICS summit

The BRICS group, an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, represents almost half the world’s population and has since expanded to include other major emerging economies including the United Arab Emirates and Iran.

Putin has looked to China for support since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with the allies boosting trade to record highs as Moscow faces heavy economic sanctions from the West.

Last month, Putin said Russia’s economic and trade links with China were “yielding results” as he welcomed Chinese Premier Li Qiang to the Kremlin.

Xi Jinping BRICS BRICS summit

Comments

200 characters

China’s Xi to attend BRICS summit in Russia: foreign minister

SBP made its most aggressive move on the interest rate, but business associations are still unhappy

Privatisation of SOEs: cabinet committee approves WAPDA, NHA as essential entities

Pakistan condemns air strikes by Israeli occupation forces on Al Mawasi humanitarian zone

KSE-100 gains on anticipation of reduction in key policy rate

Pakistan police go on strike in Peshawar after attacks on polio vaccination teams

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

‘Wrongly interpreted’: SBP issues clarification on art competition, new banknote series

Oil prices jump nearly 2% on fears over hurricane impact on US output

Air Link partners with GNEXT to expand Apple products’ availability in Pakistan

Probe against IPPs expanded after resistance by some

Read more stories