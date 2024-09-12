AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.74%)
AIRLINK 138.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.48%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.21%)
DFML 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.92%)
DGKC 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.84%)
FCCL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
FFBL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
HUBC 150.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.51%)
HUMNL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
KOSM 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-10.1%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.54%)
NBP 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.76%)
OGDC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.91%)
PAEL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 113.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
PRL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
SEARL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.39%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.44%)
TOMCL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TPLP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.38%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
TRG 51.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.67%)
BR100 8,386 Increased By 74.4 (0.9%)
BR30 27,086 Increased By 171.6 (0.64%)
KSE100 79,018 Increased By 365.8 (0.47%)
KSE30 24,913 Increased By 95.7 (0.39%)
London’s FTSE 100 recovers as US rate cut certainty helps sentiment

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2024 03:02pm

London’s FTSE 100 hit its highest level in over a week on Thursday, amid broader gains after some clarity around the US Federal Reserve’s expected interest rate cut improved risk appetite. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 1.1% by 0715 GMT.

The benchmark index is headed for its best day in over a month, if gains hold through close.

Automobile and parts were the biggest gainers with a 2.4% jump.

Industrial metal miners advanced 2% as copper prices hit a one-week high. Energy shares climbed 1.4%, tracking stronger oil prices amid concerns of Hurricane Francine impacting US output.

Most major sub-sectoral indexes traded higher except precious metal miners that slipped 0.2% despite an uptick in gold prices.

Global sentiment also bounced back with Asian markets trading higher after Wall Street closed up overnight on a boost from technology stocks.

The US consumer price index data cleared some uncertainty over the magnitude of the Fed’s expected rate cut at its meeting next week, with bets largely skewed towards a 25 bps cut.

Meanwhile, British property surveyors expect sales to continue to grow in the coming months after a gauge of house prices turned positive for the first time in nearly two years.

Investor focus today is on the European Central Bank’s policy decision where it is expected to deliver another 25-basis-point trim.

FTSE 100 clocks weekly decline; personal goods shares biggest drag

A producer prices index reading is also due in the United States.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was up 1%. Trainline was the top gainer on the index with a 10.5% rise after the company said it expects core profit to exceed previous forecast.

Fevertree Drinks dipped about 6% after the beverage maker cut its annual revenue growth forecast.

