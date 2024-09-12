AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.74%)
AIRLINK 138.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.48%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.21%)
DFML 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.92%)
DGKC 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.84%)
FCCL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
FFBL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
HUBC 150.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.51%)
HUMNL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
KOSM 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-10.1%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.54%)
NBP 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.76%)
OGDC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.91%)
PAEL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 113.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
PRL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
SEARL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.39%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.44%)
TOMCL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TPLP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.38%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
TRG 51.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.67%)
BR100 8,386 Increased By 74.4 (0.9%)
BR30 27,086 Increased By 171.6 (0.64%)
KSE100 79,018 Increased By 365.8 (0.47%)
KSE30 24,913 Increased By 95.7 (0.39%)
Sep 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets gain on Fed rate cut optimism

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2024 02:55pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Thursday after US inflation data paved the way for a Federal Reserve rate cut next week, while traders awaited more economic data from the United States.

The US consumer price index rose 0.2% in August, but underlying inflation showed some stickiness, which could result in the Fed delivering a smaller 25-basis-point cut at its upcoming meeting.

Fed policymakers will likely start long-awaited rate cuts next week as they seek to reduce the chance of a recession even as stubborn underlying price pressures put them off more aggressive action.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council, including Saudi Arabia, is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions, as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.7%, on course to snap sessions of losses, with Al Taiseer Group advancing 1.1%.

The pace of growth in Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector recovered slightly in August from the previous month’s more than two-year low, a survey showed on Tuesday, supported by a pickup in new orders and jobs.

Most Gulf markets in the red on weak oil

Among other gainers, oil giant Saudi Aramco was up 0.7%. Oil - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose more than 1%, spurred by concerns of Hurricane Francine impacting output in the US, the world’s biggest crude producer, though worries of lower demand capped gains.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.4%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rising 0.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was flat.

The Qatari benchmark advanced 1.8%, buoyed by a 5.5% jump in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank, a day after the bank approved a share buy-back of up to 2.9 billion riyals ($795.61 million).

Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Major Gulf markets gain on Fed rate cut optimism

Pakistan condemns air strikes by Israeli occupation forces on Al Mawasi humanitarian zone

KSE-100 gains on anticipation of reduction in key policy rate

Pakistan police go on strike in Peshawar after attacks on polio vaccination teams

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

‘Wrongly interpreted’: SBP issues clarification on art competition, new banknote series

Oil prices jump 1% on fears over hurricane impact on US output

Air Link partners with GNEXT to expand Apple products’ availability in Pakistan

Probe against IPPs expanded after resistance by some

Tax exemption only allowed under ITO 2001, if ...

Acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: PTA gets application

Read more stories