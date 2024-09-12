Kenyan shilling stable and seen staying that way, traders say

NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was flat on Thursday despite a slight pickup in foreign-currency demand, and traders said it was expected to remain in a tight range.

As of 0857 GMT, LSEG data showed the shilling at 128.50/129.50 to the dollar, the same as Wednesday’s closing level.

Kenyan shilling broadly steady in balanced market

“We’re seeing some increased (dollar) demand from oils and corporates, but generally we’re stuck within a range. … It’s likely to stay that way for the next few days,” one trader said.