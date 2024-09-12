AGL 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-5.38%)
AIRLINK 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.01%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
DCL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.32%)
DFML 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.92%)
DGKC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
FCCL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.11%)
FFBL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.65%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
HUBC 150.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.41%)
HUMNL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.18%)
KOSM 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.27%)
MLCF 34.68 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.33%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.34%)
OGDC 138.85 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.17%)
PAEL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
PIBTL 6.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.57 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.68%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.74%)
TELE 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.66%)
TOMCL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TPLP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.38%)
TREET 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.52%)
TRG 52.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.91%)
UNITY 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
BR100 8,311 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,914 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 79,188 Increased By 536 (0.68%)
KSE30 24,960 Increased By 143.3 (0.58%)
Sep 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble strengthens ahead of the central bank rate meeting

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2024 01:04pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened against both the US dollar and the Chinese yuan ahead of the central bank’s board meeting on Sept. 13, where the regulator is expected to maintain the benchmark interest rate at 18%.

At 0715 GMT, the rouble was up 0.4% at 12.66 against the yuan and up by 0.6% at 91.00 against the dollar, LSEG data showed.

The rouble was flat at 12.70 against the yuan in trade on the Moscow Stock Exchange.

Trading in major currencies in Russia has shifted to the over-the-counter (OTC) market, obscuring price data, since Western sanctions on the Moscow Exchange and its clearing agent, the National Clearing Centre, were introduced on June 12.

One-day rouble-dollar futures, which trade on the Moscow Exchange and are a guide for OTC market rates, were up 0.2% at 90.37.

The central bank’s official exchange rate, which it calculates using OTC data, was set at 91.27 to the dollar.

Russian rouble mostly unchanged against US dollar

The rouble was flat at 100.92 against the euro, LSEG data showed.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 1.3% at $71.59, spurred by concerns of Hurricane Francine impacting output in the US.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble strengthens ahead of the central bank rate meeting

Probe against IPPs expanded after resistance by some

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Finance Division notifies 10-year limit for family pension

Saudi envoy, finance minister discuss economy: Govt’s approach to ‘homegrown’ agenda explained

Tax exemption only allowed under ITO 2001, if ...

Oil prices up over 1% on US hurricane impact concerns

Gas use for industrial processes also first priority: ECC

Air Link partners with GNEXT to expand Apple products’ availability in Pakistan

Acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: PTA gets application

Export of unutilised sugar quota: Cabinet ties extension to grower payment

Read more stories