The survival and growth of cotton

Cotton production is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s agricultural economy. Not only is it the backbone of the textile industry, but it also plays a critical role in driving national exports and fostering economic growth. However, recent trends indicate a significant and troubling decline in cotton output. This decline poses a serious threat to Pakistan’s economy, especially for the farming community, which is already facing numerous challenges. At the same time, the role of the textile industry has come under scrutiny, as it has yet to actively contribute to bolstering cotton production or supporting key research institutions.

The Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) stands as the nation’s foremost authority on cotton research and development. It maintains the largest and most valuable gene pool (germplasm) in the country, essential for developing new, high-yielding cotton varieties. Additionally, PCCC is staffed by a cadre of highly qualified agricultural scientists and experts who are dedicated to improving cotton production and exploring innovative cultivation methods. With research centers spread across Pakistan’s four provinces, PCCC has the infrastructure to lead substantial advancements in cotton farming. Unfortunately, this potential remains largely untapped due to a lack of financial support from the textile industry. For years, the industry has shirked its responsibility of paying the cotton cess—a nominal fee of 50 PKR per bale—which is a crucial source of PCCC’s funding. This persistent avoidance has severely undermined PCCC’s ability to carry out its research, contributing to the overall decline in cotton production.

As the largest consumer of cotton, the textile industry bears a significant responsibility to invest in research and development that can revitalize the cotton sector. In a country like Pakistan, where cotton not only fuels the economy but also supports the livelihoods of millions of farmers, the textile industry must embrace its role in advancing the national interest. The potential for collaboration between the textile industry and PCCC is enormous. If the industry works to strengthen PCCC’s research capabilities, cotton production could see a significant boost in the coming years. Projections suggest that by 2026 or 2027, cotton output could reach 15 million bales, inching closer to Pakistan’s full production potential of 18 million bales. Past efforts have proven the value of this partnership. When the textile industry supported PCCC’s research endeavors, the country achieved a record production of 15 million bales, a clear testament to the power of industry and research working together.

The stance taken by the All-Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) in recent years is deeply concerning. Since 2016, APTMA has halted payments of the cotton cess, a move that has not only weakened PCCC but has also hindered the broader growth of the cotton industry. While larger textile groups can afford to import cotton to meet their production needs, this is not a sustainable solution. How long can the industry rely on imports? Will this temporary fix strengthen Pakistan’s cotton sector in the long term? Moreover, small business owners and farmers, who cannot afford to import cotton, are facing increasing difficulties. For these stakeholders, increasing local cotton production is the only viable option, and that requires strong support for research institutions like PCCC.

The time has come for the textile industry to put aside short-term, individual interests and focus on the larger national interest. Building strong national institutions takes decades, not days. If the textile industry steps up to support PCCC now, the positive impact will ripple through the economy in the near future, benefiting both the industry and the country as a whole. In an agricultural nation like Pakistan, promoting cotton production is not just important—it is essential. The cotton industry cannot flourish without a strong foundation in research and development, and PCCC is the institution best suited to provide this foundation. If Pakistan is to increase its cotton output and ensure that its textile sector remains competitive in global markets, collaboration between the industry and research institutions is imperative.

In conclusion, it is vital to recognize that the success of the cotton industry and the textile sector is intrinsically linked. Without strengthening national research bodies like PCCC, the goal of increasing cotton production will remain out of reach. It is the responsibility of the textile industry to invest in research and development, not just for its own survival, but for the advancement of the entire nation’s economy.

Now is the time to set aside individual interests and focus on the national interest, so that Pakistan’s cotton industry can once again thrive and contribute meaningfully to the country’s economic prosperity.

