Spot Rate increased by Rs200 to Rs18,500 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday increased the spot rate by Rs200 per maund and closed it at Rs18,500 per maund.

The local cotton market remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs17,800 to Rs18,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs7,200 to Rs8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs18,400 to Rs18,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs7,000 to Rs8,700 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs18,000 to Rs18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs7,000 to Rs8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs19,500 to Rs19,600 per maund.

400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Kotri Kabeer were sold at Rs18,200 per maund, 200 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold at Rs18,300 per maund, 2200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs17,950 to Rs18,300 per maund, 600 bales of Rasoolabad were sold at Rs18,200 to Rs18,300 per maund, 1200 bales of Tando Muhammad Khan, 200 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs17,950 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs17,950 to Rs18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Nuabad were sold at Rs18,300 per maund, 200 bales of Ghazi Ghat (Balochi) were sold at Rs19,600 per maund, 200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs19,600 per maund, 200 bales of Faqeer Wali, 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs18,800 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs18,500 per maund and 300 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs18,400 to Rs18,500 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs357 per Kg.

