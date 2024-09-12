AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.19%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
DFML 51.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.81%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
FFBL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
HUBC 149.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
MLCF 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.23%)
NBP 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.05%)
OGDC 137.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.14%)
PAEL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.51%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
PTC 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TREET 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 51.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.99%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.85%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
BR100 8,311 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 26,914 Decreased By -1 (-0%)
KSE100 78,652 Decreased By -634.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 24,817 Decreased By -256.3 (-1.02%)
Sep 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-12

Spot Rate increased by Rs200 to Rs18,500 per maund

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2024 03:48am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday increased the spot rate by Rs200 per maund and closed it at Rs18,500 per maund.

The local cotton market remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs17,800 to Rs18,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs7,200 to Rs8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs18,400 to Rs18,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs7,000 to Rs8,700 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs18,000 to Rs18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs7,000 to Rs8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs19,500 to Rs19,600 per maund.

400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Kotri Kabeer were sold at Rs18,200 per maund, 200 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold at Rs18,300 per maund, 2200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs17,950 to Rs18,300 per maund, 600 bales of Rasoolabad were sold at Rs18,200 to Rs18,300 per maund, 1200 bales of Tando Muhammad Khan, 200 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs17,950 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs17,950 to Rs18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Nuabad were sold at Rs18,300 per maund, 200 bales of Ghazi Ghat (Balochi) were sold at Rs19,600 per maund, 200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs19,600 per maund, 200 bales of Faqeer Wali, 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs18,800 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs18,500 per maund and 300 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs18,400 to Rs18,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday increased the spot rate by Rs200 per maund and closed it at Rs18,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs357 per Kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop Cotton rate

Comments

200 characters

Spot Rate increased by Rs200 to Rs18,500 per maund

Probe against IPPs expanded after resistance by some

Discos’ sell-off to pave way for a competitive market: CCP

All set for SCO ministers’ moot

Tax exemption only allowed under ITO 2001, if ...

Gas use for industrial processes also first priority: ECC

Export of unutilised sugar quota: Cabinet ties extension to grower payment

Acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: PTA gets application

Finance Division notifies 10-year limit for family pension

Q4FY24 adjustment: Tariffs of Discos, KE raised by Rs1.74/unit

SCCI files plea against contracts with IPPs

Read more stories