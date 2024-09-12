AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
World Print 2024-09-12

BD seeks $5bn in emergency support to boost forex reserves

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2024 03:48am

DHAKA: Bangladesh is appealing urgently for $5 billion in financial aid from major international lenders to stabilise its dwindling foreign exchange reserves, the head of the interim government Muhammad Yunus said on Wednesday.

The Nobel Peace laureate’s administration was sworn in last month with the aim of holding elections after the ousting of prime minister Sheikh Hasina following deadly protests.

“We are also negotiating for lower interest rates and extended loan tenures from Russia and China,” Yunus said in a televised address to the South Asian nation, as the government grapples with mounting foreign payments.

The $5 billion request includes $3 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), $1 billion from the World Bank, and an additional $1 billion from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), as the government seeks to navigate the economic fallout of rising global prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The country’s $450-billion economy has been struggling since the war sharply increased the cost of fuel and food imports, forcing it to seek financial support from the IMF last year in the form of a $4.7-billion bailout.

Bangladesh is under immense pressure to clear overseas purchase bills, particularly for essential imports. In response, the finance ministry has entered discussions with Russia to settle both advance payments and outstanding balances related to the Rooppur nuclear power plant project.

The interim administration’s primary goal is to guide the nation through a peaceful transition, culminating in new elections. However, the economic turmoil, exacerbated by global pressures, has put additional strain on the nation’s financial stability.

Yunus also announced plans to establish six new commissions aimed at reforming critical sectors, including the constitution, the electoral system, the judiciary, the police, the Anti-Corruption Commission and public administration.

