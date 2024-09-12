AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.19%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
DFML 51.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.81%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
FFBL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
HUBC 149.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
MLCF 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.23%)
NBP 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.05%)
OGDC 137.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.14%)
PAEL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.51%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
PTC 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TREET 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 51.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.99%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.85%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
BR100 8,311 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 26,914 Decreased By -1 (-0%)
KSE100 78,652 Decreased By -634.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 24,817 Decreased By -256.3 (-1.02%)
Sep 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-12

Indian shares fall on profit booking

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2024 03:48am

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday as investors booked profits across sectors, ahead of key US inflation data that could influence the size of a likely reduction in Federal Reserve interest rates next week.

The Nifty 50 index fell 0.49% to 24,918.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.49% to 81,523.16.

Both benchmarks struggled for direction for the majority of the session before profit booking intensified in the final two hours of trade.

“Investors booked profits on the day at near record high levels as they remained cautious ahead of the US inflation data,” said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at Wealthmills Securities. US consumer price index (CPI) data, due after India market hours on Wednesday, is expected to show inflation drifting closer to the Fed’s 2% target, which could prompt the US central bank to opt for a 25 basis-point rate cut next week.

Meanwhile, the domestic oil and gas sub-index shed nearly 2% after heightened concerns over softening global demand sent Brent crude futures to their lowest levels since December 2021 on Tuesday. Oil prices recovered a tad on the day, but still hovered around Tuesday’s lows.

While a drop in prices is generally a positive for crude importers such as India, the sharp dip on the back of a weak demand forecast hurt prospects for the global economy and added to investor caution ahead of the US inflation report, two analysts said.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares fall on profit booking

Probe against IPPs expanded after resistance by some

Discos’ sell-off to pave way for a competitive market: CCP

All set for SCO ministers’ moot

Tax exemption only allowed under ITO 2001, if ...

Gas use for industrial processes also first priority: ECC

Export of unutilised sugar quota: Cabinet ties extension to grower payment

Acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: PTA gets application

Finance Division notifies 10-year limit for family pension

Q4FY24 adjustment: Tariffs of Discos, KE raised by Rs1.74/unit

SCCI files plea against contracts with IPPs

Read more stories