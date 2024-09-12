AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
Baloch takes charge as foreign secretary

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2024 03:48am

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Amna Baloch on Wednesday assumed charge as the country’s 33rd Foreign Secretary and the second woman to hold the highest-ranking position in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A veteran diplomat, Ambassador Baloch has held several important assignments both in Islamabad and in Pakistan Missions abroad. She served as Pakistan’s Consul General to Chengdu, China (2014-2017); High Commissioner to Malaysia (2019-2023); Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg (2023-2024).

