AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.19%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
DFML 51.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.81%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
FFBL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
HUBC 149.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
MLCF 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.23%)
NBP 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.05%)
OGDC 137.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.14%)
PAEL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.51%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
PTC 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TREET 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 51.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.99%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.85%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
BR100 8,311 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 26,914 Decreased By -1 (-0%)
KSE100 78,652 Decreased By -634.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 24,817 Decreased By -256.3 (-1.02%)
Sep 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-09-12

Overcapacity dilemma: mismanagement or misjudgment?

Published 12 Sep, 2024 03:48am

This is apropos two back-to-back letters by this writer to Editor titled ‘Overcapacity dilemma: mismanagement or misjudgment?’ carried by the newspaper yesterday and Wednesday. Having said all this in my two previous letters to the Editor, a billion-dollar question remained unanswered: Why did Pakistan’s policy makers choose to install IPPs with double the capacity needed, while developed countries like the USA, Germany, and China maintain only a 20% reserve capacity.

This decision appears to stem from a short-sighted vision, plagued by sluggish and inefficient decision-making processes. Furthermore, inherent dishonesty and vested interests have often placed personal gains over national interests, leading to decisions that prioritize immediate benefits rather than long-term sustainability for the country.

It is high time that our political leadership clearly distinguish those power plants which are producing almost negligible electricity but enjoying the payment based upon capacity and those who are producing electricity as par with their capacity payment.

This is high time that our analysts, anchorpersons and civil society should change gear and be thankful to IPPs. We should admit our own mistakes and hold all those accountable who took imprudent decisions. Instead of advocating breaching agreements and pursuing legal action against IPPs, they should urge the government to engage with them respectfully, acknowledging their role in alleviating energy crises.

Moreover, the government should take decisive action to mitigate circular debt in the energy sector. Pakistan should introduce a performance-based payment system, prioritizing performance based payment systems. Besides, revising tariff structures to reflect the true cost of electricity, investing in energy efficiency through grid modernization, and enhancing governance to prevent corruption and mismanagement are crucial steps. These measures would reduce financial leakages and ensure a more sustainable and efficient energy sector.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IPPs electricity cost Capacity payment

Comments

200 characters

Overcapacity dilemma: mismanagement or misjudgment?

Probe against IPPs expanded after resistance by some

Discos’ sell-off to pave way for a competitive market: CCP

All set for SCO ministers’ moot

Tax exemption only allowed under ITO 2001, if ...

Gas use for industrial processes also first priority: ECC

Export of unutilised sugar quota: Cabinet ties extension to grower payment

Acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: PTA gets application

Finance Division notifies 10-year limit for family pension

Q4FY24 adjustment: Tariffs of Discos, KE raised by Rs1.74/unit

SCCI files plea against contracts with IPPs

Read more stories