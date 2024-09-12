WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 11, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 10-Sep-24 9-Sep-24 6-Sep-24 5-Sep-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104413 0.104565 0.104608 0.104468 Euro 0.820115 0.821301 0.822929 0.82315 Japanese yen 0.0051817 0.00521 0.005209 0.00516 U.K. pound 0.973901 0.972836 0.976019 0.976587 U.S. dollar 0.743464 0.74373 0.741177 0.741777 Algerian dinar 0.0056106 0.005617 0.005601 0.005593 Australian dollar 0.495742 0.495919 0.498367 0.498697 Botswana pula 0.0556855 0.055705 0.055885 0.055708 Brazilian real 0.132176 0.132593 0.133075 0.132359 Brunei dollar 0.569399 0.570958 0.570399 0.569328 Canadian dollar 0.546705 0.548433 0.547196 0.548895 Chilean peso 0.0007857 0.000789 0.000787 0.000791 Czech koruna 0.0327431 0.032789 0.03288 0.032915 Danish krone 0.109902 0.11007 0.110283 0.110326 Indian rupee 0.0088534 0.00886 0.008831 0.008833 Israeli New Shekel 0.197572 0.198222 0.200102 0.20086 Korean won 0.000555 0.000559 0.000555 0.000553 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43719 2.43966 2.43245 Malaysian ringgit 0.170519 0.171071 0.171074 Mauritian rupee 0.0161076 0.016066 0.016045 0.016014 Mexican peso 0.0370652 0.037411 0.037027 0.037084 New Zealand dollar 0.456375 0.459923 0.461049 0.459605 Norwegian krone 0.0689056 0.068783 0.069731 0.069821 Omani rial 1.93359 1.93428 1.9292 Peruvian sol 0.195615 0.19613 0.195771 Philippine peso 0.0132066 0.01329 0.013148 0.013114 Polish zloty 0.191624 0.191891 0.192569 0.192734 Qatari riyal 0.204248 0.204321 0.203785 Russian ruble 0.0081598 0.008228 0.008252 0.008269 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198257 0.198328 0.197807 Singapore dollar 0.569399 0.570958 0.570399 0.569328 South African rand 0.0414715 0.041467 0.041848 0.04176 Swedish krona 0.0717166 0.071698 0.072378 0.072209 Swiss franc 0.877244 0.876213 0.879996 0.876494 Thai baht 0.0219622 0.021984 0.022096 0.021934 Trinidadian dollar 0.110382 0.110569 0.109632 0.109664 U.A.E. dirham 0.202441 0.202513 0.201981 Uruguayan peso 0.0183857 0.018414 0.018371 0.018391 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

