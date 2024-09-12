WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Sept 11, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 10-Sep-24 9-Sep-24 6-Sep-24 5-Sep-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104413 0.104565 0.104608 0.104468
Euro 0.820115 0.821301 0.822929 0.82315
Japanese yen 0.0051817 0.00521 0.005209 0.00516
U.K. pound 0.973901 0.972836 0.976019 0.976587
U.S. dollar 0.743464 0.74373 0.741177 0.741777
Algerian dinar 0.0056106 0.005617 0.005601 0.005593
Australian dollar 0.495742 0.495919 0.498367 0.498697
Botswana pula 0.0556855 0.055705 0.055885 0.055708
Brazilian real 0.132176 0.132593 0.133075 0.132359
Brunei dollar 0.569399 0.570958 0.570399 0.569328
Canadian dollar 0.546705 0.548433 0.547196 0.548895
Chilean peso 0.0007857 0.000789 0.000787 0.000791
Czech koruna 0.0327431 0.032789 0.03288 0.032915
Danish krone 0.109902 0.11007 0.110283 0.110326
Indian rupee 0.0088534 0.00886 0.008831 0.008833
Israeli New Shekel 0.197572 0.198222 0.200102 0.20086
Korean won 0.000555 0.000559 0.000555 0.000553
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43719 2.43966 2.43245
Malaysian ringgit 0.170519 0.171071 0.171074
Mauritian rupee 0.0161076 0.016066 0.016045 0.016014
Mexican peso 0.0370652 0.037411 0.037027 0.037084
New Zealand dollar 0.456375 0.459923 0.461049 0.459605
Norwegian krone 0.0689056 0.068783 0.069731 0.069821
Omani rial 1.93359 1.93428 1.9292
Peruvian sol 0.195615 0.19613 0.195771
Philippine peso 0.0132066 0.01329 0.013148 0.013114
Polish zloty 0.191624 0.191891 0.192569 0.192734
Qatari riyal 0.204248 0.204321 0.203785
Russian ruble 0.0081598 0.008228 0.008252 0.008269
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198257 0.198328 0.197807
Singapore dollar 0.569399 0.570958 0.570399 0.569328
South African rand 0.0414715 0.041467 0.041848 0.04176
Swedish krona 0.0717166 0.071698 0.072378 0.072209
Swiss franc 0.877244 0.876213 0.879996 0.876494
Thai baht 0.0219622 0.021984 0.022096 0.021934
Trinidadian dollar 0.110382 0.110569 0.109632 0.109664
U.A.E. dirham 0.202441 0.202513 0.201981
Uruguayan peso 0.0183857 0.018414 0.018371 0.018391
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
