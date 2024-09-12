Markets Print 2024-09-12
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.46 280.85 JPY 1.94 1.98
EURO 306.32 309.30 AED 75.70 76.44
GBP 363.51 366.99 SAR 74.00 74.71
INTERBANK 278.40 278.65
=========================================================================
