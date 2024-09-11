AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
World

Zelensky says Ukraine’s victory ‘depends’ on United States

AFP Published 11 Sep, 2024 09:14pm

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Ukraine’s plan to defeat Russia depended on Washington’s support, speaking as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kyiv.

“As for the plan for victory… it depends mostly on the support of the United States. And other partners,” Zelensky said in a press conference.

His remarks come just under two months before US elections that could be challenging for Ukraine if Donald Trump is back in the White House.

Trump aides have suggested that if he wins, he would leverage aid to force Kyiv into territorial concessions to Russia to end the war.

Antony Blinken arrives in Ukraine in show of support for Kyiv

Zelensky has said he will outline a plan to end the war by November.

He has argued that a surprise incursion by Ukrainian troops into Russia’s Kursk region allows Kyiv to enter potential negotiations from a position of strength.

Ukraine held a peace summit in June in Switzerland with leaders and top officials from more than 90 countries but did not invite Russia.

Zelensky has since said Moscow should be included in the next gathering.

The Kremlin has ruled out talks since the assault in Kursk, and has demanded Ukraine cede swathes of territory for a ceasefire.

