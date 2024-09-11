AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.19%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
DFML 51.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.81%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
FFBL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
HUBC 149.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
MLCF 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.23%)
NBP 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.05%)
OGDC 137.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.14%)
PAEL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.51%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
PTC 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TREET 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 51.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.99%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.85%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
BR100 8,311 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 26,914 Decreased By -1 (-0%)
KSE100 78,652 Decreased By -634.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 24,817 Decreased By -256.3 (-1.02%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

In Riyadh, China’s Premier Li calls for accelerated Gulf trade talks

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:59pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING/DUBAI: China’s Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday urged Beijing and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which includes Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to accelerate free trade negotiations.

Li made the remarks during a meeting in Riyadh with GCC Secretary General Jasem al-Budaiwi, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported. Li is also due to visit the UAE this week.

The free trade negotiations have stalled over concerns by Saudi Arabia about cheap Chinese imports, with sources telling Reuters in May that the talks were at an impasse.

China says Premier Li Qiang to visit Saudi, UAE this week

Saudi Arabia is worried that a wave of lower cost Chinese versions of products that it hopes to manufacture domestically would be damaging to its industrial agenda, the sources said.

China and the energy-rich GCC, which also includes Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, started free trade negotiations nearly 20 years ago.

China Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates MENA Gulf GCC Li Qiang

Comments

200 characters

In Riyadh, China’s Premier Li calls for accelerated Gulf trade talks

Saudi Arabia committed to Pakistan’s economic growth, says KSA envoy

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Punjab, Islamabad

Visa aims for 10-fold rise in Pakistani use of digital payments

Kamala Harris puts Trump on defensive in combative debate

Fauji Fertilizer Company intends to acquire Agritech Limited

Polio worker, officer killed in Bajaur: police

Afghanistan says to begin work on huge gas pipeline

Higher sales tax threatens government’s EV promotion efforts: EDB official

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs264,000 per tola

Read more stories