AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.19%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
DFML 51.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.81%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
FFBL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
HUBC 149.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
MLCF 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.23%)
NBP 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.05%)
OGDC 137.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.14%)
PAEL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.51%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
PTC 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TREET 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 51.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.99%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.85%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
BR100 8,311 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 26,914 Decreased By -1 (-0%)
KSE100 78,652 Decreased By -634.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 24,817 Decreased By -256.3 (-1.02%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran president says 14 agreements signed with Iraq to expand ties

AFP Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:34pm
Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani (R) and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian attend a ceremony signing memoranda of understanding between Iraq and Iran at the government palace in Baghdad on September 11, 2024. Photo: AFP
Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani (R) and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian attend a ceremony signing memoranda of understanding between Iraq and Iran at the government palace in Baghdad on September 11, 2024. Photo: AFP

BAGHDAD: Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, announced that over a dozen agreements were signed with Iraq on Wednesday during his visit to the neighbouring country.

“Fourteen cooperation memorandums were signed between Iran and Iraq, which is the starting point of the expansion of cooperation,” Pezeshkian said, standing alongside Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

On his first visit abroad since taking office, Pezeshkian also said he had discussed with his Iraqi host “strategic and long-term plans that will lead to greater cooperation between the two countries”.

“If we are together, we will avoid falling into the fire,” he said.

Ties between Iran and Iraq, both Shiite-majority countries, have grown closer since the US-led invasion of 2003 toppled the Sunni-dominated regime of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Pezeshkian has vowed to make relations with neighbouring countries a priority as he seeks to ease Iran’s international isolation and mitigate the impact of US-led sanctions on its economy.

Iran has become one of Iraq’s leading trade partners, and wields considerable political influence in Baghdad, where its Iraqi allies dominate parliament and the current government.

Iran iRAQ Mohammed Shia al Sudani Masoud Pezeshkian

Comments

200 characters

Iran president says 14 agreements signed with Iraq to expand ties

Saudi Arabia committed to Pakistan’s economic growth, says KSA envoy

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Punjab, Islamabad

Visa aims for 10-fold rise in Pakistani use of digital payments

Kamala Harris puts Trump on defensive in combative debate

Fauji Fertilizer Company intends to acquire Agritech Limited

Polio worker, officer killed in Bajaur: police

Afghanistan says to begin work on huge gas pipeline

Higher sales tax threatens government’s EV promotion efforts: EDB official

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs264,000 per tola

Read more stories