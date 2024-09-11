AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
Sri Lanka shares end flat, snap four-session losing run

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.03% up at 10,574.82
Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:29pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares ended largely flat on Wednesday as gains led by the financial sector offset declines in information technology.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.03% up at 10,574.82, snapping a four-session losing streak.

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) PLC and Nation Lanka Finance PLC were top gainers on the index, each up 50%.

Trading volume on the index fell to 29.2 million shares from 31.4 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end lower

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.04 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.5 million) from 1.21 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 64.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 990 million rupees, the data showed.

