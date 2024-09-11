AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 138.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.3%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.43%)
DCL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
DFML 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
DGKC 82.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
FCCL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HUBC 150.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.15%)
HUMNL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.1%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
KOSM 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
NBP 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.64%)
OGDC 135.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.41%)
PAEL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.23%)
PIBTL 5.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 112.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
PRL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.1%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TOMCL 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.2%)
TPLP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
TREET 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 52.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.75%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 8,378 Increased By 13.1 (0.16%)
BR30 27,006 Increased By 90.8 (0.34%)
KSE100 79,318 Increased By 31.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,032 Decreased By -40.9 (-0.16%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei dragged lower by stronger yen, energy stocks

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2024 10:17am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell for a seventh straight session on Wednesday, as a stronger yen dragged down exporters including automakers and as energy stocks tumbled after oil prices slid to three-year lows.

The Nikkei was down 0.8% to 35,867.33 by the midday break.

The broader Topix fell 0.9% to 2,552.8.

The yen continued its march higher to hit an eight-month peak against the dollar.

A stronger yen tends to hurt exporter shares as it decreases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

Shares of exporters slid, with the underperformance of automakers standing out.

Toyota Motor stumbled 1.9%, while Mitsubishi Motors Corp declined 3.9% and was among the top percentage losers on the Nikkei.

Energy-related shares also saw some of the largest losses after oil prices hit their lowest in three years on Tuesday on demand concerns.

Nikkei falls for sixth day ahead of US inflation data

Tokyo Gas fell 6%, while Osaka Gas lost 4.5%.

Analysts saw limited impact from the US presidential debate between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that took place during Asian trading hours.

But a US consumer price index report generated some caution ahead of its release later on Wednesday, said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

“Focus on price-related economic indicators has somewhat decreased compared to before, but still, tonight’s CPI is an important indicator.”

Among individual stocks, Mitsui & Co briefly rose more than 4% after the general trading company announced an increase in the amount of buybacks planned and extended the buyback period.

Nikkei heavyweights Fast Retailing and Advantest slid 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively, while Tokyo Electron and SoftBank Group were both up about 1%.

Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei dragged lower by stronger yen, energy stocks

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

US election debate: Harris, Trump go on the attack in first debate's opening moments

Visa aims for 10-fold rise in Pakistani use of digital payments

Fauji Fertilizer Company intends to acquire Agritech Limited

Higher sales tax threatens government’s EV promotion efforts: EDB official

Oil prices recover, driven by supply disruption fear from hurricane

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Read more stories