AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 138.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.3%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.43%)
DCL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
DFML 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
DGKC 82.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
FCCL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HUBC 150.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.15%)
HUMNL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.1%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
KOSM 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
NBP 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.64%)
OGDC 135.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.41%)
PAEL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.23%)
PIBTL 5.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 112.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
PRL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.1%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TOMCL 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.2%)
TPLP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
TREET 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 52.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.75%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 8,378 Increased By 13.1 (0.16%)
BR30 27,006 Increased By 90.8 (0.34%)
KSE100 79,318 Increased By 31.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,032 Decreased By -40.9 (-0.16%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to take support from dollar’s decline, likely inflows

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2024 10:13am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to open slightly higher on Wednesday, helped by a decline in the dollar amid focus on the US presidential debate and inflation data.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open at 83.96 to the US dollar compared with 83.9750 in the previous session.

The rupee should manage “a bit of” an uptick with the dollar on the defensive and the possible inflows related to the Bajaj Housing Finance initial public offer, a currency trader at a bank said.

“84 will remain out of reach and dips (on the dollar/rupee) will have sufficient buyers.” The dollar index dipped 0.2% to below 101.50 while Asian currencies advanced.

The focus was on the highly anticipated debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, which concluded a few minutes ago.

Investors reckon a Trump win in November would push the dollar higher.

“Presidential debates do have a history of moving polling by a couple of points,” Chris Weston, head research at broker Pepperstone said in a note.

We will have “wait to see how the relative performances impact the upcoming polls,” he said.

Indian rupee ends marginally weaker, state-run banks’ offers cap decline

Meanwhile, US inflation data due later in the day will provide cues on the pace at which the Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates.

Odds of a 50-basis-point rate cut next week have slipped following a US jobs report, which while below expectations was not considered weak enough for the Fed to be aggressive on slashing borrowing costs.

Headline US consumer price index is forecast to fall to 2.6% in August from 2.9%.

“Data in line with these estimates will indicate to the FOMC that inflation pressures have sustainably cooled,” ANZ Bank said in a note.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee to take support from dollar’s decline, likely inflows

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

US election debate: Harris, Trump go on the attack in first debate's opening moments

Visa aims for 10-fold rise in Pakistani use of digital payments

Fauji Fertilizer Company intends to acquire Agritech Limited

Higher sales tax threatens government’s EV promotion efforts: EDB official

Oil prices recover, driven by supply disruption fear from hurricane

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Read more stories