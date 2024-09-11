AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 138.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.3%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.43%)
DCL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
DFML 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
DGKC 82.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
FCCL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HUBC 150.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.15%)
HUMNL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.1%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
KOSM 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
NBP 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.64%)
OGDC 135.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.41%)
PAEL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.23%)
PIBTL 5.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 112.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
PRL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.1%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TOMCL 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.2%)
TPLP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
TREET 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 52.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.75%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 8,378 Increased By 13.1 (0.16%)
BR30 27,006 Increased By 90.8 (0.34%)
KSE100 79,318 Increased By 31.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,032 Decreased By -40.9 (-0.16%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian currencies strengthen, stocks slip after US presidential debate

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2024 10:10am

Asian currencies edged higher on Wednesday while most equities slipped, as investors assessed the US presidential debate with a focus on US inflation data that is likely to influence the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.

US data later in the day would be crucial for traders to gather policy clues, although the Fed has made it clear that employment has taken on a greater focus than inflation.

While the Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates next week, the size of the rate cut is still up for debate, especially after a mixed labour report on Friday failed to provide clarity on which way the US central bank could go.

“A weaker-than-expected or within-the-expectation reading will bode well for stronger regional currencies for the rest of the week,” said Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist, Union Bank of Philippines.

The broad MSCI emerging markets currency index was up 0.1%.

The Indonesian rupiah strengthened 0.2% while the Philippine peso gained 0.6%.

Shares in Bangkok fell as much as 1.2%, while those in Manila amd Jakarta lost 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively. Equities in Singapore, on the other hand, were up 0.4%.

Asian currencies largely range-bound

Separately, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump met for their first debate, a square-off that could have a significant impact on the Nov. 5 elections as polls show a tight race.

They battled over topics such as the economy, immigration and Trump’s legal woes.

“Global trade is likely to be better off if Harris wins the election, which should be positive for exports and FX in emerging markets, including Asia,” said Ratasak Piriyanont (Sak), investment strategist at Kasikorn Securities, adding that Trump’s “aggressive rhetoric and policy uncertainty” could induce higher volatility in the market.

“His protectionist measures are also a drag on the Asian economy, and Asian FX would be worse off if Trump wins the election,” he said.

Donald Trump Kamala Harris Asian currencies US inflation

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies strengthen, stocks slip after US presidential debate

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

US election debate: Harris, Trump go on the attack in first debate's opening moments

Visa aims for 10-fold rise in Pakistani use of digital payments

Fauji Fertilizer Company intends to acquire Agritech Limited

Higher sales tax threatens government’s EV promotion efforts: EDB official

Oil prices recover, driven by supply disruption fear from hurricane

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Read more stories