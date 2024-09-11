AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 138.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.37%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
DCL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
DFML 52.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.13%)
DGKC 82.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
FCCL 23.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
FFBL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HUBC 150.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.15%)
HUMNL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.1%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
KOSM 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.71%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
NBP 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.64%)
OGDC 135.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
PAEL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (6.03%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 112.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.2%)
PRL 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
PTC 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SEARL 58.78 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TOMCL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
TPLP 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.01%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,376 Increased By 11 (0.13%)
BR30 27,006 Increased By 90.8 (0.34%)
KSE100 79,309 Increased By 22.7 (0.03%)
KSE30 25,028 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.18%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Energy stocks drag China stock markets lower but EV shares rise

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2024 10:08am

SINGAPORE: Chinese stock markets fell on Wednesday, with shares in energy companies leading losses as they tracked the fall in oil prices, while slightly slimmer chances of Republican candidate Donald Trump winning the US presidency helped exporters’ shares.

China stocks wobble near 7-month low

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.92% at 2,718.85 points.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.43%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 1.12%, and the oil and gas industry sub-index shedding 2.6%. The electric vehicle index rose 2.7%.

  • Betting markets shortened odds of Democrat Kamala Harris winning the US presidency following a combative televised debate, and traders sold dollars and bought yuan with the risk of punitive tariffs on Chinese goods seen slightly reduced.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.29% while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 1.56%.

  • The yuan was quoted at 7.1131 per US dollar, 0.1% firmer than the previous close of 7.12.

  • Oil has dropped below $70 a barrel and to near three-year lows.

  • Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.46% to 5,938.54, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.4% at 16,992.42 and the sub-index tracking energy shares dipped 4.7%.

  • A weak consumption outlook left Li Ning Co Ltd down 6% and PetroChina Co Ltd, down by 4.4%, among the biggest losers in Hong Kong.

  • The top gainers among H-shares were Haier Smart Home Co Ltd, up 2.63%, followed by electric vehicle makers Xpeng Inc, up 2.27%, and BYD Co Ltd, up 1.61%.

  • The largest percentage gainer in the main Shanghai Composite index was Jinzhou Yongshan Lithium Co Ltd, up 10% as lithium producers were bought on an unconfirmed report of battery-maker CATL suspending some mining.

  • So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 8.6% and the CSI300 has fallen 7.3%, while China’s H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 2.9%.

Chinese stocks

Comments

200 characters

Energy stocks drag China stock markets lower but EV shares rise

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

US election debate: Harris, Trump go on the attack in first debate's opening moments

Visa aims for 10-fold rise in Pakistani use of digital payments

Fauji Fertilizer Company intends to acquire Agritech Limited

Oil prices recover, driven by supply disruption fear from hurricane

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Budgetary support: Jul-Aug borrowing drops 58pc to Rs660.3bn YoY

Read more stories