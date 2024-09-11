SU to hold academic convocation next month

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh, Jamshoro will hold its Academic Convocation for the years 2019-2023 tentatively in the last week of October 2024.

Graduates from the university, including its campuses and affiliated colleges, who completed their bachelor & masters programs in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 are eligible to receive their degrees and medals during the event.

The convocation will also honor scholars who completed their MS, M.Phil. and PhD degrees between 2019 and 2023. Interested alumni can submit their convocation applications online by visiting the university’s website at https://convocation.usindh.edu.pk/. The process is simple, with detailed instructions provided to guide users through the registration.

The deadline to complete the online application form is September 17, 2024. Graduates who have already received their degrees do not need to pay the degree fees; they only need to deposit the convocation fee as per the university’s guidelines.

