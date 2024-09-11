AGL 38.69 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (9.57%)
AIRLINK 139.29 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.65%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.89%)
DCL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.3%)
DFML 53.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.85%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
FCCL 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFBL 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.61%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HUBC 150.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.21%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.49%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
KOSM 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
MLCF 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
NBP 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
OGDC 135.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.56%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.62%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 58.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.41%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TPLP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 52.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.65%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 8,388 Increased By 23.2 (0.28%)
BR30 27,057 Increased By 141.8 (0.53%)
KSE100 79,479 Increased By 191.8 (0.24%)
KSE30 25,118 Increased By 44.5 (0.18%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-11

SU to hold academic convocation next month

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh, Jamshoro will hold its Academic Convocation for the years 2019-2023 tentatively in the last week of October 2024.

Graduates from the university, including its campuses and affiliated colleges, who completed their bachelor & masters programs in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 are eligible to receive their degrees and medals during the event.

The convocation will also honor scholars who completed their MS, M.Phil. and PhD degrees between 2019 and 2023. Interested alumni can submit their convocation applications online by visiting the university’s website at https://convocation.usindh.edu.pk/. The process is simple, with detailed instructions provided to guide users through the registration.

The deadline to complete the online application form is September 17, 2024. Graduates who have already received their degrees do not need to pay the degree fees; they only need to deposit the convocation fee as per the university’s guidelines.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

University of Sindh SU academic convocation

Comments

200 characters

SU to hold academic convocation next month

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Budgetary support: Jul-Aug borrowing drops 58pc to Rs660.3bn YoY

Bill aimed at raising number of judges in SC introduced in NA

‘Establishment has deceived us,’ says embittered IK

Govt decides to expedite process of sending PWD projects to provinces

PTA drafts ‘Accounting Separation (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2024’

SC says remarks of CJP reported ‘needlessly and inaccurately’

Read more stories