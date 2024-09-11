AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (9.32%)
AIRLINK 139.30 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.66%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.92%)
DCL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
DFML 53.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.85%)
DGKC 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.58%)
FCCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFBL 45.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HUBC 150.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.21%)
HUMNL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.96%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
KOSM 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
NBP 59.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.71%)
OGDC 135.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.62%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 41.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
TPLP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 52.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.96%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.75%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,388 Increased By 23.2 (0.28%)
BR30 27,057 Increased By 141.8 (0.53%)
KSE100 79,432 Increased By 145.2 (0.18%)
KSE30 25,094 Increased By 20.4 (0.08%)
Markets Print 2024-09-11

Palm oil ends lower as August inventories rise

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

NEW DELHI: Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Tuesday after industry data showed inventories in the world’s second-largest producer rose more than expected last month.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 12 ringgit, or 0.31%, at 3,883 ringgit ($894.70) a metric ton.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of August rose 7.34% from the previous month to 1.88 million metric tons, the highest level in six months, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said.

Crude palm oil production gained 2.87% to 1.89 million tons, while palm oil exports fell 9.74% to 1.53 million tons, the board said.

A Reuters survey had forecast inventories at 1.86 million tons, with output seen at 1.89 million tons and exports at 1.5 million tons.

Palm oil may retest support at 3,856 ringgit per ton, a break below which could trigger a fall to 3,833 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Oil prices gave up the previous day’s gains on Tuesday as weak Chinese demand offset US supply disruptions from Tropical Storm Francine and global oil oversupply risks that continue to weigh on the market.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Global shares steadied on Tuesday, struggling to draw momentum from a rally on Wall Street as concerns about faltering economic growth dampened investor sentiment, which also dented the oil price.

