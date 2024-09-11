AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (9.32%)
AIRLINK 139.30 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.66%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.92%)
DCL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
DFML 53.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.85%)
DGKC 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.58%)
FCCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFBL 45.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HUBC 150.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.21%)
HUMNL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.96%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
KOSM 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
NBP 59.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.71%)
OGDC 135.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.62%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 41.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
TPLP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 52.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.96%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.75%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,388 Increased By 23.2 (0.28%)
BR30 27,057 Increased By 141.8 (0.53%)
KSE100 79,432 Increased By 145.2 (0.18%)
KSE30 25,094 Increased By 20.4 (0.08%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-11

Spot Rate remains unchanged at Rs18,300 per maund

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs17,800 to Rs18,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs7,000 to Rs8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs18,200 to Rs18,600 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs6,500 to Rs8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs17,800 to Rs18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs7,000 to Rs8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs19,500 to Rs19,600 per maund.

3200 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs17,800 to Rs18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Halani were sold at Rs18500 per maund, 400 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs18,400 per maund, 400 bales of Maqsooda Rind, 400 bales of Shah Pur Chakar, 400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs18,300 per maund, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at RS17,800 to Rs18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs17,900 per maund, 400 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs18,400 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs18,500 to Rs18,600 per maund, 600 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs18,500 to Rs18,600 per maund and 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs18,400 per maund. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs18,300 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs357 per Kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop

Comments

200 characters

Spot Rate remains unchanged at Rs18,300 per maund

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Budgetary support: Jul-Aug borrowing drops 58pc to Rs660.3bn YoY

Bill aimed at raising number of judges in SC introduced in NA

‘Establishment has deceived us,’ says embittered IK

Govt decides to expedite process of sending PWD projects to provinces

PTA drafts ‘Accounting Separation (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2024’

SC says remarks of CJP reported ‘needlessly and inaccurately’

Read more stories