Spot Rate remains unchanged at Rs18,300 per maund

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs17,800 to Rs18,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs7,000 to Rs8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs18,200 to Rs18,600 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs6,500 to Rs8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs17,800 to Rs18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs7,000 to Rs8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs19,500 to Rs19,600 per maund.

3200 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs17,800 to Rs18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Halani were sold at Rs18500 per maund, 400 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs18,400 per maund, 400 bales of Maqsooda Rind, 400 bales of Shah Pur Chakar, 400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs18,300 per maund, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at RS17,800 to Rs18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs17,900 per maund, 400 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs18,400 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs18,500 to Rs18,600 per maund, 600 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs18,500 to Rs18,600 per maund and 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs18,400 per maund. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs18,300 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs357 per Kg.

