WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 10, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 9-Sep-24 6-Sep-24 5-Sep-24 4-Sep-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104565 0.104608 0.104468 0.104586 Euro 0.821301 0.822929 0.82315 0.821914 Japanese yen 0.00521 0.005209 0.00516 0.005121 U.K. pound 0.972836 0.976019 0.976587 0.9754 U.S. dollar 0.74373 0.741177 0.741777 0.743814 Algerian dinar 0.005617 0.005601 0.005593 0.005593 Australian dollar 0.495919 0.498367 0.498697 0.498653 Botswana pula 0.055705 0.055885 0.055708 0.055563 Brazilian real 0.132593 0.133075 0.132359 0.131992 Brunei dollar 0.570958 0.570399 0.569328 0.569057 Canadian dollar 0.548433 0.547196 0.548895 0.549955 Chilean peso 0.000789 0.000787 0.000791 0.000803 Czech koruna 0.032789 0.03288 0.032915 0.032756 Danish krone 0.11007 0.110283 0.110326 0.110169 Indian rupee 0.00886 0.008831 0.008833 0.008858 Israeli New Shekel 0.198222 0.200102 0.20086 0.199843 Korean won 0.000559 0.000555 0.000553 0.000555 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43966 2.43245 2.43794 Malaysian ringgit 0.171071 0.171074 0.17109 Mauritian rupee 0.016066 0.016045 0.016014 0.015926 Mexican peso 0.037411 0.037027 0.037084 0.037479 New Zealand dollar 0.459923 0.461049 0.459605 0.459491 Norwegian krone 0.068783 0.069731 0.069821 0.069624 Omani rial 1.93428 1.9292 1.9345 Peruvian sol 0.19613 0.195771 0.196102 Philippine peso 0.01329 0.013148 0.013114 0.013133 Polish zloty 0.191891 0.192569 0.192734 0.192011 Qatari riyal 0.204321 0.203785 0.204345 Russian ruble 0.008228 0.008252 0.008269 0.008364 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198328 0.197807 0.19835 Singapore dollar 0.570958 0.570399 0.569328 0.569057 South African rand 0.041467 0.041848 0.04176 0.041458 Swedish krona 0.071698 0.072378 0.072209 0.072028 Swiss franc 0.876213 0.879996 0.876494 0.875075 Thai baht 0.021984 0.022096 0.021934 0.021728 Trinidadian dollar 0.110569 0.109632 0.109664 0.110543 U.A.E. dirham 0.202513 0.201981 0.202536 Uruguayan peso 0.018414 0.018371 0.018391 0.018426 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

