Markets Print 2024-09-11

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Sept 10, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         9-Sep-24       6-Sep-24       5-Sep-24       4-Sep-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104565       0.104608       0.104468       0.104586
Euro                             0.821301       0.822929        0.82315       0.821914
Japanese yen                      0.00521       0.005209        0.00516       0.005121
U.K. pound                       0.972836       0.976019       0.976587         0.9754
U.S. dollar                       0.74373       0.741177       0.741777       0.743814
Algerian dinar                   0.005617       0.005601       0.005593       0.005593
Australian dollar                0.495919       0.498367       0.498697       0.498653
Botswana pula                    0.055705       0.055885       0.055708       0.055563
Brazilian real                   0.132593       0.133075       0.132359       0.131992
Brunei dollar                    0.570958       0.570399       0.569328       0.569057
Canadian dollar                  0.548433       0.547196       0.548895       0.549955
Chilean peso                     0.000789       0.000787       0.000791       0.000803
Czech koruna                     0.032789        0.03288       0.032915       0.032756
Danish krone                      0.11007       0.110283       0.110326       0.110169
Indian rupee                      0.00886       0.008831       0.008833       0.008858
Israeli New Shekel               0.198222       0.200102        0.20086       0.199843
Korean won                       0.000559       0.000555       0.000553       0.000555
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.43966                       2.43245        2.43794
Malaysian ringgit                0.171071       0.171074                       0.17109
Mauritian rupee                  0.016066       0.016045       0.016014       0.015926
Mexican peso                     0.037411       0.037027       0.037084       0.037479
New Zealand dollar               0.459923       0.461049       0.459605       0.459491
Norwegian krone                  0.068783       0.069731       0.069821       0.069624
Omani rial                        1.93428                        1.9292         1.9345
Peruvian sol                      0.19613       0.195771       0.196102
Philippine peso                   0.01329       0.013148       0.013114       0.013133
Polish zloty                     0.191891       0.192569       0.192734       0.192011
Qatari riyal                     0.204321                      0.203785       0.204345
Russian ruble                    0.008228       0.008252       0.008269       0.008364
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.198328                      0.197807        0.19835
Singapore dollar                 0.570958       0.570399       0.569328       0.569057
South African rand               0.041467       0.041848        0.04176       0.041458
Swedish krona                    0.071698       0.072378       0.072209       0.072028
Swiss franc                      0.876213       0.879996       0.876494       0.875075
Thai baht                        0.021984       0.022096       0.021934       0.021728
Trinidadian dollar               0.110569       0.109632       0.109664       0.110543
U.A.E. dirham                    0.202513                      0.201981       0.202536
Uruguayan peso                   0.018414       0.018371       0.018391       0.018426
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF SDR SDR per Currency unit

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

