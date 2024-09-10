AGL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (10.34%)
AIRLINK 138.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.6%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
DCL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
DFML 52.80 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.82%)
DGKC 82.32 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.69%)
FCCL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.33%)
FFBL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.8%)
HUBC 150.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
KOSM 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.42%)
MLCF 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.06%)
NBP 59.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 135.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.78%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TPLP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TREET 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
TRG 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.35%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.32%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.76%)
BR100 8,366 Increased By 71.1 (0.86%)
BR30 26,903 Increased By 103.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 79,287 Increased By 671.7 (0.85%)
KSE30 25,073 Increased By 216.8 (0.87%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Palestinians in Gaza see themselves as ‘zombies’: UN official

AFP Published September 10, 2024

BRUSSELS: Palestinians in Gaza feel they are “zombies” left to fend for themselves, the UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian Territories said on Tuesday.

“‘We’re two million zombies living on our own. All the ties are broken.’ This is how the people of Gaza see themselves,” Muhannad Hadi said, citing a Palestinian he met during one of his many trips to the Gaza Strip.

Hadi was in Brussels for a series of meetings with European officials as the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, was on a visit to the region, including Egypt and Lebanon.

“So anything that you take for granted, or anything you took for granted, or you worked for yesterday in your life, it’s not there for the people of Gaza, for the majority of the people of Gaza,” Hadi said during a visit to Brussels.

He added that “a lot of people have nothing to eat”, noting that many had no access to electricity or even a bed.

Dozens of displaced Palestinians killed, wounded by Israeli missiles

“No one should suffer because of war. No one should suffer because of the wrong politics. No one should suffer because of the failed politics that we are seeing,” the United Nations special coordinator for the Middle East peace process said.

He accused politicians around the world of “not doing the job they should be doing”.

“That’s why we don’t have a ceasefire, and that’s why we don’t have a solution to their Gaza crisis,” he added.

Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel that sparked the war resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, mostly civilians, including some hostages killed in captivity, according to Israeli official figures.

Hamas seized 251 hostages during the attack, 97 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 33 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed at least 41,020 people, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

UN Josep Borrell Palestinians Israeli military Israel and Hamas Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

Palestinians in Gaza see themselves as ‘zombies’: UN official

US, Pakistan discuss establishing commodities market to boost agri sector

KPK CM Gandapur back in Peshawar, PTI criticises govt for arresting party leaders

NA Speaker summons IG, SSP over PTI leaders’ arrests; Barrister Gohar released

KSE-100 gains 672 points on late-session buying

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Auto sales increase 15% YoY in August amid mixed segment performance

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,020

Dewan Farooque Motors (DFML) starts EV production after EDB’s approval

Finance Minister reiterates resolve to restructure power sector

PTA says VPNs will not be blocked in Pakistan, but urges registration

Read more stories