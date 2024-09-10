AGL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (10.34%)
US to discuss economic support for Bangladesh interim government

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2024 09:27pm
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus (C) takes the oath of office as the chief adviser of Bangladesh’s new interim government during the oath-taking ceremony administered by President Mohammed Shahabuddin (L) in Dhaka on August 8, 2024. File Photo: AFP
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus (C) takes the oath of office as the chief adviser of Bangladesh’s new interim government during the oath-taking ceremony administered by President Mohammed Shahabuddin (L) in Dhaka on August 8, 2024. File Photo: AFP

US officials will hold talks with Bangladesh’s interim government to see how the United States can support the country’s economy and development, the US State Department said on Tuesday.

An interim government led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in last month with the aim of holding elections in the South Asian nation after the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina following deadly protests.

A State Department statement said Donald Lu, the assistant secretary for South Asia, will be part of a US delegation holding meetings with the Bangladeshi interim government. Lu will also visit India during the Sept. 10-16 trip.

The State Department said the delegation would include representatives from the US Treasury, USAID, and the Office of the US Trade Representative.

“US and Bangladeshi officials will discuss how the United States can support Bangladesh’s economic growth, financial stability and development needs,” the statement said.

US plans talks on economy with Bangladesh leader Muhammad Yunus

The Financial Times newspaper earlier reported that the delegation would meet with Bangladeshi officials, including Yunus, on Saturday and Sunday in Dhaka to discuss Bangladesh’s fiscal and monetary policy and also the health of its financial system.

“The United States is optimistic that, by implementing needed reforms, Bangladesh can address its economic vulnerabilities and build a foundation for continued growth and increased prosperity,” Brent Neiman, assistant US Treasury secretary for international finance, told the newspaper.

Bangladesh’s $450-billion economy has slowed sharply since the Russia-Ukraine war pushed up prices of fuel and food imports, forcing it to turn to the International Monetary Fund last year for a $4.7-billion bailout.

In India, Lu and US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Jedidiah Royal will discuss defense cooperation and ways to expand US-India collaboration in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, the State Department statement said.

