US plans talks on economy with Bangladesh leader Muhammad Yunus

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2024 01:02pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The United States is set to launch economic talks this week with Bangladesh’s interim government, including its leader, Muhammad Yunus, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The government led by the Nobel Peace laureate was sworn in last month with the aim of holding elections in the South Asian nation after the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina following deadly protests against quotas for government jobs.

“The United States is optimistic that, by implementing needed reforms, Bangladesh can address its economic vulnerabilities and build a foundation for continued growth and increased prosperity,” Brent Neiman, assistant U.S. Treasury secretary for international finance, told the newspaper.

Bangladesh ex-PM should ‘keep quiet’ until trial: Yunus

A delegation of treasury, state and trade officials, is expected to discuss Bangladesh’s fiscal and monetary policy and also the health of its financial system, the paper said.

The talks will be held on Saturday and Sunday in the capital, Dhaka, it added.

Officials in Bangladesh’s finance ministry and Yunus’ office said they were not aware of the visit.

Bangladesh’s $450-billion economy has slowed sharply since the Russia-Ukraine war pushed up prices of fuel and food imports, forcing it to turn to the International Monetary Fund last year for a $4.7-billion bailout.

