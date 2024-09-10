AGL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (10.34%)
Sports

England bring in new blood for 1st Australia T20

AFP Published 10 Sep, 2024 08:11pm

LONDON: Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton are set to make their England Twenty20 debuts in the opening game of the three-match series against Australia on Wednesday.

Phil Salt captains the side in Southampton in the absence of injured skipper Jos Buttler.

The T20 series is followed by five one-day internationals against the same opposition, with England picking youthful squads after relinquishing their T20 and 50-over world titles over the past year.

England Test captain Stokes back for Pakistan tour

Essex’s Cox, 23, was the top-scorer for men’s champions Oval Invincibles in this year’s Hundred competition while Barbados-born Bethell, 20, impressed for Birmingham Phoenix.

Surrey all-rounder Overton, who has played one Test for England, will play as a batter only as he recovers from a back injury.

England team

Phil Salt (capt, wkt), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley

