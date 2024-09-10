AGL 34.61 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (8.16%)
AIRLINK 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-2.73%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DFML 52.65 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.53%)
DGKC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
FFBL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.43%)
HUBC 150.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
HUMNL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
KOSM 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.9%)
MLCF 33.79 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.38%)
NBP 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.54%)
OGDC 135.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.43%)
PAEL 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PPL 112.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
SEARL 57.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
TELE 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TPLP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 52.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.74%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.32%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.04%)
BR100 8,322 Increased By 26.9 (0.32%)
BR30 26,855 Increased By 55.6 (0.21%)
KSE100 78,826 Increased By 211.4 (0.27%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 85.8 (0.35%)
Markets

FTSE 100 falls as AstraZeneca weighs; slowing wage growth cements rate cut bets

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2024 01:09pm

London’s FTSE 100 inched lower on Tuesday amid broad declines, with AstraZeneca weighing on the benchmark index while cooling wage growth in the UK cemented bets for further interest rate cuts by the Bank of England.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.6% by 0712 GMT, after logging its best day in over a month on Monday. The mid-cap FTSE 250 was off 0.1%.

The pharma and biotech sector hit its lowest level in more than a month, weighed down by AstraZeneca, that shed 5.4%.

Detailed results from one of the drugmaker’s key lung cancer trials on Monday showed that its experimental precision drug did not significantly improve overall results in patients.

Medical equipment and services followed with a 0.9% decline.

Heavyweight energy shares slipped 0.2% tracking lower oil prices.

Meanwhile, British pay growth cooled in the three months to July to a more than two-year low and employment shot higher.

London’s FTSE 100 rebounds amid broad gains; Entain soars after upbeat forecast

“With wage growth easing off again, it will cement expectations that the Bank of England will deliver two interest rate cuts by the end of the year. There will be relief that the labour market is on the way to cooling down,” Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown said in a note.

For the week, investor focus will turn to key inflation figures in the United States and Britain’s gross domestic product numbers for more clues on the policy easing path of the central banks ahead of their meetings this month.

Among other stocks, Centamin surged 22.3% after global miner AngloGold Ashanti said it will buy Centamin in a $2.5 billion deal.

This pulled up precious metal miners that led gains with a 6.2% rise.

IQE tumbled 11.3% after the semiconductor wafer maker said it saw its annual performance at the lower end of analysts’ expectations.

