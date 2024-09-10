AGL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.69%)
AIRLINK 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-1.88%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DFML 52.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.77%)
DGKC 81.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.61%)
FCCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 46.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.11%)
HUBC 151.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.16%)
HUMNL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.7%)
MLCF 33.72 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.17%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
OGDC 135.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.46%)
PAEL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
PRL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
SEARL 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.24%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TOMCL 41.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 52.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.74%)
UNITY 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.86%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.04%)
BR100 8,311 Increased By 15.7 (0.19%)
BR30 26,833 Increased By 33.4 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,741 Increased By 125.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,902 Increased By 46 (0.18%)
Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Top US, Chinese military officials hold first video call

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2024 10:59am

BEIJING/HONG KONG: The United States and China held theatre-level commander talks for the first time on Tuesday, Chinese authorities said, as the two nations look to stabilise military ties and prevent military misunderstandings.

Washington seeks to open new channels of regular military communication with Beijing since ties sank to a historic low after the United States downed a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon last year.

Admiral Sam Paparo, head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, held a video telephone call with his counterpart Wu Yanan of the Southern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Both sides had an “in depth exchange of views on issues of common concern,” the Chinese defence ministry said in a readout.

Paparo urged the PLA “to reconsider its use of dangerous, coercive, and potentially escalatory tactics in the South China Sea and beyond”, the Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that described the exchange as “constructive and respectful”.

Speakers say Pakistan can act as bridge between US, China

He also stressed the importance of continued talks to clarify intent and reduce the risk of misperception or miscalculation.

The call followed a meeting in Beijing last month between U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s leading military adviser, at which the talks were agreed.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s areas of responsibility include the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, two hotspots for regional tension that are flashpoints in U.S.-China ties.

Most two-way military engagements were suspended for almost two years after Nancy Pelosi, then the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, visited Taiwan in August 2022.

Last week Nicholas Burns, the U.S. ambassador to China, said he was worried by “the aggressive nature” of its military buildup and its navy’s intimidating behaviour towards U.S. allies the Philippines and Japan.

“I certainly worry about an unintended conflict between our military forces, an accident, an accidental collision,” he told the magazine Foreign Policy in an online interview.

The United States plans to send a senior Pentagon official to a major security forum in China later this week.

China United States

Comments

200 characters

Top US, Chinese military officials hold first video call

Karachi faces major traffic jam in multiple areas after protesters block key roads

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

FBR considering traders’ new proposal to collect advance tax

New IMF programme going to be the last one if reforms put in place: Aurangzeb

Dewan Farooque Motors (DFML) starts EV production after EDB’s approval

IMF EB dithering over whether to sanction bailout?

Rs20bn Green Sukuk likely in Dec

Senate’s recommendations on ‘illegitimate’ payments to IPPs: PD asked to share implementation status

DRAP issues recall alert for five drug products

Senate panel told: Non-renewal of LDI licences to impact telecom ecosystem

Read more stories