LME copper slips as weak China imports data fans demand worries

London copper prices fell on Tuesday as weak imports data from top consumer China reinforced concerns about demand prospects for the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) dipped 0.3% to $9,073.50 per metric ton by 0405 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) advanced 0.9% to 72,740 yuan ($10,220.17) a ton, reflecting overnight gains in London.

Total imports by China, which accounts for about half of global copper demand, rose only 0.5% in August, missing expectations for a 2% expansion and sharply slower than the 7.2% growth seen in the previous month.

Meanwhile, China’s unwrought copper imports slid to a 16-month low in August.

“China has deflationary pressure and weak growth. Import numbers are weak, so prices should slide,” said a trader, expecting LME copper to fall to as low as $8,450 a ton.

Copper bounces as market looks ahead to US inflation data

Copper is often used as a gauge to the health of the economy due to its application in a wide range of sectors.

However, a potential U.S. interest rate cut this month and hopes for more stimulus in China are limiting the price decline.

Signs of copper inventories in LME warehouses potentially falling, reflected in a rise in cancelled warrants, also lent support to the market.

LME nickel fell 0.3% to $15,860, zinc eased 0.1% to $2,729, while aluminium rose 0.7% to $2,368 a ton, tin edged up 0.3% to $30,900 and lead was flat at $1,953.

SHFE nickel fell 1% to 121,210 yuan and lead dropped 1.3% to 16,375 yuan, while aluminium rose 1.2% to 19,405 yuan a ton, zinc increased 0.5% to 22,860 yuan and tin edged up 0.5% at 252,060 yuan.