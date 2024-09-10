AGL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (10.34%)
AIRLINK 138.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.6%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
DCL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
DFML 52.80 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.82%)
DGKC 82.32 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.69%)
FCCL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.33%)
FFBL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.8%)
HUBC 150.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
KOSM 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.42%)
MLCF 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.06%)
NBP 59.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 135.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.78%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TPLP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TREET 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
TRG 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.35%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.32%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.76%)
BR100 8,366 Increased By 71.1 (0.86%)
BR30 26,903 Increased By 103.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 79,287 Increased By 671.7 (0.85%)
KSE30 25,073 Increased By 216.8 (0.87%)
IT and pharma stocks nudge Indian shares higher

Reuters Published September 10, 2024 Updated September 10, 2024 03:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares recovered from a lacklustre start to end higher on Tuesday, with IT and pharma stocks leading the charge ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data that could pave the way for interest rate cuts.

The Nifty 50 index closed up 0.42% at 25,041.1, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.44% to 81,921.29.

Both the benchmark indexes rose about 0.25% in early trade before surrendering gains, weighed down by heavyweight financials.

However, a 1.7% rise in IT companies, ahead of Wednesday’s U.S. inflation report, helped lift domestic equities.

Indian IT firms gain a significant chunk of revenue from the United States.

“A softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data could boost the chances of a 50 basis point Federal Reserve rate cut and spur a global stocks rally,” said Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental equity research at SBICaps Secuties, adding that markets have priced in a 25 basis point cut as the most probable scenario.

Consumer stocks help Indian shares end higher in choppy session

Pharma stocks gained 1.1% after India’s goods and services tax (GST) council recommended cutting tax on select cancer drugs.

Investors are seeking safety and parking money in defensive segments like consumer and pharma ahead of the likely Fed rate cut, Agrawal said.

In contrast, financials dropped 0.3%, weighed down by insurers HDFC Life and SBI Life after posting modest growth in premiums for August.

Among individual stocks, pharma company Divi’s Laboratories jumped about 5% to a near three-year high on block deals.

Budget airline SpiceJet rose 3% after Carlyle Aviation agreed to convert $30 million worth of lease arrears to equity.

The more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps rose about 1.2% each.

Liquidity surplus in the markets is supporting the strategy of buying dips, but a clear directionality for domestic equities will only emerge after U.S. inflation data and Fed rate decision next week, analysts said.

