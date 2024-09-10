Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gohar, Marwat and other PTI leaders arrested

Fazal Sher Published 10 Sep, 2024 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: The capital police on Monday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and MNA Sher Afzal Marwat from outside the Parliament House with more arrests anticipated late Monday night for violating no-objection certificate (NOC) issued for the Jalsa held on September 8.

Police arrested Marwat and his security guards after the National Assembly session.

After Marwat’s arrest, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Zain Qureshi, Waqas Akram, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza went back to the parliament.

Police also reportedly arrested PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen advocate from his office. Later, the police also arrested the PTI chairman when he came out from the Parliament House. There were also unconfirmed reports that police have also arrested PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai.

Police sources said that Zartaj Gul and Omar Ayub Khan will also be arrested.

However, PTI leader Zartaj Gul managed to evade arrest by sitting in the back seat of a car.

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan exited Parliament House without any hindrance.

Police sources said that the capital police have registered three cases against PTI leaders one for not ending Jalsa on the stipulated time, second for violating route and third for pelting stones at the police. Police registered cases at Sangjani and Sumbal police stations and a third case at Noon police station.

The city police blocked all entry points of Red Zone ahead of the start of parliamentary session and only kept open Margalla Road for entry to the Red Zone.

The city police deployed a heavy contingent of police at the gates of Parliament house and they were conducting strict checking of vehicles leaving the parliament prior to the arrests.

Islamabad police PTI leaders PTI chairman PTI rally Sher Afzal Marwat Gohar Ali Khan Mahmood Khan Achakzai PTI leaders arrested

