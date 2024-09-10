Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Dutch court convicts Saad Rizvi, Jalali

BADHOEVEDORP, Netherlands: A Dutch court on Monday convicted two Pakistani men on charges of incitement for urging their followers to murder far-right and anti-Islam leader Geert Wilders.

The two men, Muhammed Ashraf Jalali and Saad Hussain Rizvi, were tried in absentia.

Jalali, a 56-year-old religious leader, was handed a 14-year sentence for calling on his followers to kill Wilders and promising they would be “rewarded in the afterlife.”

Rizvi, 29, leader of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), was sentenced to four years after urging followers to kill Wilders after Pakistani cricketer Khalid Latif was sentenced for incitement to murder him.

