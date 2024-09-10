Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

2024-09-10

Fast Cables earns BASEC certification

Published 10 Sep, 2024

LAHORE: Fast Cables has become the first and only cable manufacturer in Pakistan to receive the British Approvals Service for Cables (BASEC) certification, marking a significant achievement for the company and the nation’s cable manufacturing industry.

BASEC is a UK-based organization known for its rigorous certification process for cables and cable manufacturing facilities, ensuring compliance with international quality and safety standards.

The certification was awarded after an extensive audit of Fast Cables manufacturing facility, where the company demonstrated adherence to international standards from raw material procurement to delivery of finished product to its customers.

The process also included a comprehensive type test of the products at BASEC lab in UAE. With this certification, Fast Cables has set a new benchmark in Pakistan’s cable manufacturing sector, being recognized for its quality, safety, and compliance.

Kamal Mian, Managing Director of Fast Cables, expressed his pride in this accomplishment, stating, “We are honoured to be the first and only cable manufacturer in Pakistan to receive BASEC certification. This recognition reinforces our commitment to leading the industry with innovation and excellence. This certification not only elevates our standing in the local market but also opens new avenues for export to the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas, contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

