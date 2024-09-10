BR100 8,295 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,800 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 78,615 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 24,856 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-10

Minister hosts networking dinner

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2024 07:30am

KARACHI: The Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh held a networking dinner ahead of commencement of International Maritime Sustainability Exhibition & Conference Pakistan (IMSEC 2024) at Port House.

The Consuls General of United Kingdom, United States of America, Russia, Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia and other dignitaries attended the dinner.

The IMSEC 2024 is scheduled to commence from September 12, 2024 in Islamabad and conclude on September 14, 2024 in Karachi. It is a premier gathering designed to propel Pakistan’s maritime economy into the future promoting global and regional partnerships and facilitating investments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Minister for Maritime Affairs IMSEC 2024

Comments

200 characters

Minister hosts networking dinner

FBR considering traders’ new proposal to collect advance tax

New IMF programme going to be the last one if reforms put in place: Aurangzeb

IMF EB dithering over whether to sanction bailout?

Rs20bn Green Sukuk likely in Dec

Senate’s recommendations on ‘illegitimate’ payments to IPPs: PD asked to share implementation status

CJP says not interested in extension

Jurisdiction of NAB over Toshakhana-II case has ended, says court

2022 floods: $10.9bn aid received against $30bn losses

Senate panel told: Non-renewal of LDI licences to impact telecom ecosystem

DRAP issues recall alert for five drug products

Read more stories