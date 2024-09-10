Minister hosts networking dinner

KARACHI: The Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh held a networking dinner ahead of commencement of International Maritime Sustainability Exhibition & Conference Pakistan (IMSEC 2024) at Port House.

The Consuls General of United Kingdom, United States of America, Russia, Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia and other dignitaries attended the dinner.

The IMSEC 2024 is scheduled to commence from September 12, 2024 in Islamabad and conclude on September 14, 2024 in Karachi. It is a premier gathering designed to propel Pakistan’s maritime economy into the future promoting global and regional partnerships and facilitating investments.

