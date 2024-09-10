BR100 8,295 No Change 0 (0%)
JI emir blames Sindh govt for ‘power abuse’ in Karachi

INP Published September 10, 2024 Updated September 10, 2024 07:52am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman On Monday slammed the Sindh government for continuously neglecting Karachi.

The JI emir made these remarks in a press conference in Karachi where he accused the Sindh government of extracting all resources from Karachi and giving nothing in return. He criticized the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) led provincial government for destroying Karachi to the hilt despite being in power for sixteen years, adding that the JI mandate was stolen in the local government elections.

He said that the PPP government had not sublet the powers, adding that all those parties ruling in Karachi were responsible for its miserable situation.

Speaking about inflated power bills and discrimination meted out to smaller provinces in the electricity bills, the JI emir said that the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) brought the country on the cusp of danger, adding that former PM Nawaz Sharif announced reduction in power bills alongside his daughter as if he was giving it as a charity.

