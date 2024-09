KARACHI: The local gold prices on Monday saw a sizeable fall with the international bullion value dropping below $2500 an ounce, traders said. At the week open, gold lost Rs1100 to reach Rs260400 per tola and Rs943 to Rs223251 per 10 grams.

The domestic silver prices remained steady at Rs2850 per tola and Rs2443.41 per 10 grams, traders added.

