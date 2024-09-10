Tarar criticises PTI leadership

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, on Monday, criticised the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while stating that those who claim to bring revolution through the “keyboard” can do nothing for the people.

He remarked during a press conference alongside the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, that Pashtun culture holds deep respect for women and condemned the inappropriate language used at a recent PTI rally, which he said was a disgrace to the position of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister highlighted the contradiction between a leader who challenges women from the stage but fears confronting terrorists and criminals. He accused the PTI of engaging in hypocritical politics and failing to deliver any significant projects during its 12-year rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tarar further alleged that public resources were misused to fill rally venues and that PTI had resorted to force to gather people. He emphasised the lack of substantial contributions from PTI towards fighting terrorism or improving public welfare, accusing the party of corruption and nepotism in governance.

Tarar also referenced accusations of foreign funding against PTI, citing past programmes by journalists and recent claims made by international media. He criticised the party’s reliance on defamatory politics and its inability to address key issues such as terrorism and development.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to fighting terrorism and improving the country’s economy, noting recent progress in exports and inflation. He urged PTI leaders to focus on governance and the welfare of the people instead of divisive rhetoric.

